WELCOME TO PARADISE: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S ROYAL BEACH CLUB PARADISE ISLAND IS NOW OPEN

Vacationers sailing to Nassau, The Bahamas, can now create their ultimate beach day at the all-inclusive beach club destination with experiences for everyone

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Royal Caribbean's Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is officially open. The first-of-its-kind beach club destination welcomed its first vacationers Dec. 23, debuting an all-inclusive beach day that combines the vibrancy and beauty of The Bahamas with Royal Caribbean signature touches. The grand opening comes just a few days after the beach club's official ribbon cutting celebration, where Bahamian government officials, VIPs and community members joined Royal Caribbean executives to celebrate the journey of bringing the destination to life since it first broke ground in April 2024. Now, vacationers visiting Nassau, The Bahamas, can purchase their all-inclusive day passes on Royal Caribbean's website for access to the beach club's experiences and beach day amenities.

The Floating Flamingo, the world’s largest swim-up bar, is where vacationers can keep the party vibes going all day long on Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. Fueled by DJ-spun beats and dancing, the swim-up bar located in Party Cove serves up tropical cocktails, a VIP section and more.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is where exclusive meets all-inclusive across a range of family, party and chill experiences with something for every type of vibe and vacationer. Guests can enjoy the turquoise waters of two pristine beaches and three pools, from party vibes at The Floating Flamingo – the world's largest swim-up bar – to laidback energy at The Deep End pool and family time at The Shallow End pool. In between all the action, adventurers can refuel with unlimited bites at three beach grills and 10 waterfront bars and immerse themselves in the local culture with live music, local artisan huts and more. Plus, everything needed for a day at the beach is included with umbrellas and lounge chairs, lockers and towels, Wi-Fi and roundtrip transportation on five colorful water ferries.

"Guests told us they were looking for more ways to make the most of their vacations in The Bahamas, and that's exactly what we've created with Royal Beach Club Paradise Island. Whether it's a chill day on the island's two pristine beaches or the ultimate beach party at the world's largest swim-up bar, we've crafted a destination that caters to every mood," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "The opening of our first Royal Beach Club introduces a bold new kind of beach experience, and it's just the start of what's to come in our growing destination portfolio."

At Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, families and vacationers can experience the ultimate beach day with three different areas for every kind of vibe:

Family Beach: Families of all ages can splash the day away in The Shallow End zero-entry pool , relax in the sun or shade at the beach, or face some friendly competition with beach games like spike ball and ring toss. Family Beach is also home to the brand new Ultimate Family Cabana – a one-of-its-kind two-level cabana where vacationers can kick back on a whole new level with a private whirlpool, wet-dry slide, frozen drink machine, premium attendant service and more.

Families of all ages can splash the day away in , relax in the sun or shade at the beach, or face some friendly competition with beach games like spike ball and ring toss. Family Beach is also home to the brand new – a one-of-its-kind two-level cabana where vacationers can kick back on a whole new level with a private whirlpool, wet-dry slide, frozen drink machine, premium attendant service and more. Chill Beach: Sun-seekers can relax on the white sands of Chill Beach or unwind poolside at The Deep End with a cocktail or mocktail from the swim-up bar. For those looking to take relaxation to another level, beach and poolside cabanas are available throughout the island for upgraded amenities and personal attendant service.

Sun-seekers can relax on the white sands of Chill Beach or unwind poolside at with a cocktail or mocktail from the swim-up bar. For those looking to take relaxation to another level, beach and poolside cabanas are available throughout the island for upgraded amenities and personal attendant service. Party Cove: To keep the party going all day long, adventurers can groove to DJ beats and grab a drink from the world's largest swim-up bar, The Floating Flamingo. For the ultimate way to celebrate, vacationers can reserve their front row seat to the boldest beach party at the east or west side of The Party Deck. Located on the second floor of The Floating Flamingo, up to 12 guests can enjoy their own private pool-front space with dedicated food and beverage service, stunning ocean views and more.

Developed through a first-of-its-kind public-private partnership with the Bahamian government, Royal Beach Club Paradise Island is a modern and responsibly created destination that supports the Bahamian workforce through the creation of hundreds of jobs for local businesses, entrepreneurs and more. Bahamian influence is seen throughout the beach club, from architectural design to live entertainment, local artisan shops and culinary fare.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island joins Royal Caribbean's top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and is the first of an exciting lineup of upcoming destinations to open, including Royal Beach Club Cozumel and Royal Beach Club Santorini in 2026, Royal Beach Club Lelepa in early 2027 and Perfect Day Mexico in late 2027.

More information on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, day passes and bundles can be found on Royal Caribbean's website.

