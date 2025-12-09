ROYAL CARIBBEAN EXPANDS SEASONAL LINEUP OF 2027-28 CARIBBEAN ADVENTURES

The vacation brand will deliver tropical getaways for every season from Florida, New Orleans and the Caribbean, including adventures on Legend of the Seas and the amplified Allure of the Seas

MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's the season for island-hopping as Royal Caribbean has unveiled the newest lineup of ways to explore the Caribbean in 2027-28. Starting April 2027, families and vacationers can kick back or go all out on adventure across 13 Royal Caribbean ships, from the bold new Legend of the Seas and amplified Allure of the Seas to more action-packed getaways from Fort Lauderdale, Miami, Port Canaveral (Orlando) and Tampa, Florida; New Orleans; San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cartagena, Colombia; and Colon, Panama. The latest 2027-28 seasonal adventures are now available on Royal Caribbean's website, and Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book today in advance of the official opening on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Royal Caribbean’s Legend of the Seas is the newest family vacation set to deliver summer 2026 adventures to Europe ahead of its grand Caribbean debut from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in November 2026. Vacationers can go all in on bold experiences like the most dining at sea with 28 options, new entertainment and more ways to thrill, chill and stay.

Vacationers can have their pick of idyllic locales across the Western, Eastern and Southern Caribbean on a range of 3- to 9-night adventures, including visits to the vacation brand's top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Royal Beach Clubs in Paradise Island and Cozumel in 2026 for the ultimate beach days. The adventures are all part of Royal Caribbean's expanding collection of ultimate destinations featuring the highly anticipated Perfect Day Mexico – set to debut in late 2027, with an exact opening date to be revealed in 2026. Plus, the tropical getaways continue at bucket-list worthy spots like the new Port Samaná, the gateway to lush jungles, the famous Salto del Limón waterfall and the best beaches – one of three scenic Dominican Republic ports of call in Royal Caribbean's 2027-28 lineup.

Year-Round and Seasonal Island-Hopping Adventures

Allure of the Seas – From Fort Lauderdale starting May 2027 and Miami starting November 2027

The amplified Oasis Class gamechanger will return to Fort Lauderdale for the summer offering 6- and 8-night adventures to the Western and Southern Caribbean , including visits to Perfect Day at CocoCay ; Willemstad, Curacao ; Falmouth, Jamaica , and more. For those looking to escape winter blues, Allure will head to Miami in November 2027 for 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean vacations to spots like Samaná for lounging along white sand shorelines, hiking through jungles or taking in breathtaking scenery. Plus, travelers can explore new favorites on deck like the Pesky Parrot tiki bar for tropical cocktails and zero-proof drinks and the reimagined pool deck.



Freedom is set to sail all season long from Miami on 4-, 5-, 7- and 9-night adventures around the Caribbean, visiting destinations such as Curacao, Aruba , Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay, Nassau and more.



Adventure will spend the summer and winter seasons in Port Canaveral (Orlando) . Travelers have a mix of 4-, 5- and 9-night vacations in store to destinations like Perfect Day at CocoCay , the ultimate beach days at Royal Beach Clubs in Nassau and Cozumel and more.



Adventurers can explore sun-drenched destinations on 5- and 7-night Western Caribbean vacations to Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico, starting April 2027 . Enchantment will then deliver shorter 4- and 5-night Western Caribbean getaways beginning November 2027 for those looking to make the most of their vacation time.



Grandeur will kick off the summer in San Juan on 7-night Southern Caribbean vacations with visits to hot spots like Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Philipsburg, St. Maarten; Castries, St. Lucia, and more. For the winter, Grandeur will take vacationers on unparalleled 7-night adventures to the ABC islands from two tropical hotspots in Latin America – Colon and Cartagena – sailing to the shores of Willemstad, the white sand beaches of Oranjestad, Aruba, and more.

Winter Escapes

Legend of the Seas – From Fort Lauderdale starting November 2027

The bold Icon Class vacation debuting July 2026 will be back in Fort Lauderdale starting winter 2027 after its European adventure. Families of all ages are in for a mix of 6- and 8-night getaways to tropical Southern and Western Caribbean destinations , like the award-winning Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas; Royal Beach Club Cozumel; Willemstad; Cabo Rojo , Dominican Republic, and more. On Legend , vacationers will experience the family time of a lifetime with the most dining at sea with 28 options , all-new entertainment headlined by Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," thrills like the largest waterpark at sea and more.



After spending the summer season in Cape Liberty, the original Oasis Class gamechanger will call Fort Lauderdale home. Adventures can get away on 3- and 4-night short vacations to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau , where travelers can purchase a day pass to Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, opening December 2025. On deck, thrill-seekers can experience the Perfect Storm waterslides and The Ultimate Abyss dry slide or celebrate at spots like The Lime & Coconut for tropical cocktails, Music Hall for live music, and the AquaTheater for jaw-dropping performances.



Vacationers on 6- to 8-night winter adventures to the Eastern and Western Caribbean can go all in at the top-rated Perfect Day at CocoCay ; spend the day ziplining in Falmouth ; explore the majestic mansions and take in the impressive views of Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic , and more.



For the winter and spring, adventurers can choose from 4- to 8-night Eastern and Western Caribbean getaway s on Independence to visit the historic Blackbeard's Castle in Charlotte Amalie, St. Thomas ; explore the vibrant sea life on a glass-bottom boat tour in George Town, Grand Cayman ; or enjoy the ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Clubs in Nassau and Cozumel .



Brilliance will deliver 7-night warm weather adventures from Tampa to escape the winter. Travelers can kick back at Western Caribbean hotspots like Roatan, Honduras ; Cozumel and Costa Maya ; Belize City, Belize ; and more.



Mariner will return from Europe and call New Orleans home during the 2027-28 winter and spring seasons. Families can explore the Western Caribbean on 6- to 9-night adventures to a variety of sunny locales including Belize City, Roatan and Cozumel, where vacationers can have the ultimate beach day at Royal Beach Club Cozumel .



Starting November 2027, Rhapsody will spend the winter and spring in San Juan where vacationers can escape to idyllic destinations like St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; St. Johns, Antigua; Castries; and Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis, on 6- to 8-night getaways. Between island hopping, families can make more memories together rock climbing 40 feet above deck, lounging poolside and spending the evening at dazzling Broadway-style shows.

Summer Adventures

Jewel of the Seas – From Fort Lauderdale starting April 2027

From April to November 2027, Jewel will deliver the ultimate weekend getaway with 3- and 4-night adventures to Perfect Day at CocoCay and Nassau. Vacationers can set their sights on Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, combining the beauty and spirit of The Bahamas with Royal Caribbean signature experiences when it opens December 2025.

More ways to explore with Royal Caribbean will be released in 2026. Vacationers can book the new and upcoming adventures on Royal Caribbean's website.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on X and visit www.RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to book, vacationers can visit www.RoyalCaribbean.com , call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN or contact their travel advisor.

