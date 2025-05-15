ROYAL CARIBBEAN GIVES THRILLING FIRST LOOK AT PERFECT DAY MEXICO, PLUS THREE MORE DESTINATION EXPERIENCES TO COME

"We have spent the last 50 years shattering perceptions around cruising to transform into a global vacation brand for all generations. Now, we're bringing our demonstrated history of unparalleled service and revolutionary innovation – everything our vacationers know and love – into our collection of destinations that offer more locally inspired perfect days and beachfront getaways," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean. "Perfect Day Mexico is bigger and bolder than anything we have done to date. This destination will be the ultimate vacation for families, and we cannot wait to welcome adventurers from around the world to Mexico for an experience only Royal Caribbean can provide."

Spanning more than 200 acres on Mexico's Caribbean coast, Perfect Day Mexico will raise the bar on vacations with record-breaking experiences, industry firsts and twists on Royal Caribbean favorites when it all comes to life in fall 2027. There's something for adventurers of all ages across seven neighborhoods. Highlights include:

Loco Waterpark – Thrill-seekers can conquer more than 30 adrenaline-pumping waterslides across five slide towers , including the tallest waterslide tower – and waterslides – across North and South America. The more than 170-foot-tall Jaguar's Peak features two dueling slides, taking riders through more than two minutes of pure thrill and the longest coaster waterslide in the world . Vacationers can scale new heights across the tower's 10 slides, and they can even do so together on the tallest family raft slide , designed for four to six riders at once. There are more thrills across the waterpark with hydrolaunch slides that shoot riders into the air and the world's first sombrero slide , modeled after Mexico's iconic sombrero. Plus, adventure pools, a wave pool and slides designed for younger kids ensure there's something for everyone.

Fueling the thrill and chill all day long are 12 regionally inspired dining options, from sit-down spots to grab-and-go eateries, with nearly all food spots complimentary to guests. Plus, there are endless reasons to toast "¡Salud!" at 24 bars, including six swim-up bars. Mariachi performances, art installations, and local artisans for souvenir shopping further bring the Mexican culture to life.

Upon opening in fall 2027, Perfect Day Mexico will welcome Western Caribbean itineraries sailing from Galveston, New Orleans and all Florida homeports. Itineraries featuring Perfect Day Mexico will become available to book this fall.

"We're committed to pushing the boundaries of what a modern-day vacation can be – delivering innovative experiences that create unforgettable memories for our guests and value for the communities we visit," said Jason Liberty, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean Group. "As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings at sea and on land, our ambition is to offer our guests a diverse range of experiences that grow with them, turning the vacation of a lifetime into a lifetime of vacations."

To bring Perfect Day Mexico to life, Royal Caribbean is continuing its longstanding partnership with the local government and community to develop a modern, sustainable destination that will bring vacationers from around the world to Mexico. The port will remain open during all phases of the project and beyond, with a new welcome center being built by Royal Caribbean to acquaint guests of all visiting cruise lines with landmark attractions in the Mahahual area and provide transportation throughout the region. The development of the Perfect Day Mexico site, and local community infrastructure projects, is in line with parent company Royal Caribbean Group's SEA the Future commitment to deliver the best vacation experiences in a responsible manner by sustaining the planet, energizing communities and accelerating innovation.

"At Royal Caribbean, our ambition is bigger than ever, and so is our lineup of amazing experiences we are designing, all centered on our guests," said Kara Wallace, chief marketing officer, Royal Caribbean. "Vacationers trust us to help them make every moment a memory, which is why we are changing the game with unforgettable experiences at Perfect Day Mexico and beyond."

Royal Caribbean delivers the best vacations to more than 7 million people annually and visits 300+ destinations on 28 ships, with four more on order. Over the next three years, the vacation brand will also expand its destination lineup to six locales with the addition of four exclusive destination experiences that redefine what a vacation can look like. Alongside the original game-changer Perfect Day at CocoCay and the next bold adventure, Perfect Day Mexico, Royal Caribbean's new Royal Beach Clubs will deliver the ultimate beach day.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island – Set to debut in December 2025 , the first-of-its-kind Royal Beach Club in The Bahamas will combine the stunning beaches of Nassau's Paradise Island with Royal Caribbean's signature experiences. With the purchase of an all-inclusive day pass, vacationers can enjoy unlimited dining, drinks and amenities, from The Floating Flamingo – the world's largest swim-up bar – to three island-style eateries for local fare, Bahamian art installations, and live music. Vacationers can join the official waitlist to be the first to know when bookings become available in just a few short weeks.

Adding to the range of experiences for any vibe and mood are Royal Caribbean's exclusive beach destinations in Labadee, Haiti, and, in early 2027, Lelepa in the South Pacific for more ways to bask in paradise.

Lelepa – Royal Caribbean is bringing a bold beach experience to the shores of Lelepa, a Vanuatuan island in the South Pacific Archipelago east of Australia . The first exclusive island cruise destination in the Southern Hemisphere will offer a locally inspired experience for guests in Australia and beyond, complete with serene beaches, nature trails, water activities and delicious dining.

In August 2025, vacationers on the new Icon of vacations, Star of the Seas, will experience the best of Royal Caribbean from beginning to end with stops at Perfect Day at CocoCay alongside the world's best family vacation. By 2027, 90% of the brand's Caribbean vacationers will experience a Perfect Day across Perfect Day at CocoCay and Perfect Day Mexico. What's more, vacationers sailing from U.S. Gulf ports are in for the ultimate vacation days starting in 2027 with Royal Caribbean itineraries that visit both Royal Beach Club Cozumel and Perfect Day Mexico.

About Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean, part of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has delivered memorable vacations for more than 50 years. The cruise line's game-changing ships and exclusive destinations revolutionize vacations with innovations and an all-encompassing combination of experiences, from thrills to dining and entertainment, for every type of family and vacationer. Voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 22 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards, Royal Caribbean makes memories with adventurers across more than 300 destinations in 80 countries on all seven continents, including the line's top-rated exclusive destination, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas.

