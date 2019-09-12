Rose Oil Market Size Worth $442.0 Million By 2025 | CAGR: 6.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rose oil market size is expected to reach USD 442.0 million by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period. The market is driven by rising demand for the natural and organic ingredients in the fragrance and cosmetic industry. Moreover, various antimicrobial and anti-bacterial properties are anticipated to increase the product demand in the pharmaceutical sector over the forecast period.

Key suggestions from the report:

Organic products are projected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period

The fragrance and cosmetics application segment dominated the global market with an overall share of 70.1% in 2018

Europe dominated the global rose oil market in 2018, accounting for 40.2% share of the global revenue. This trend is projected to continue over the next few years

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in the coming years due to increasing disposable income in India , South Korea , China , and Japan .

Read 80 page research report with TOC on "Rose Oil Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Fragrance & Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages), By Product (Organic, Conventional), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/rose-oil-market

The market is driven by shift in the consumer preference towards the organic products used in the cosmetic industry. Moreover, proven skin benefits provided by the rose oil in curing various diseases is a key factor fueling the market growth. Rose oil also helps in curing depression and irritation, thereby maintaining a good wellness state of a body.

Rose oil has also been used by the fragrance companies in the manufacturing of various products. It is believed that rose aroma provides calmness and relaxation to the mind due to its pleasing aroma. This is one of the reasons why rose oil cultivated by the conventional method has higher demand in the fragrance and perfume industry.

Europe held the largest market share in 2018 due to increased awareness among consumers regarding the use of natural fragrance ingredients, along with growing product launches in the market. Europe is the largest market for the natural fragrance ingredients and is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Rise in the sales of pharmaceutical products in this region is anticipated to increase the demand for rose oil over the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness in countries such as China, Japan, and India is increasing the production facilities for raw material in the country to reduce the import duty in market.

Various strategic initiatives such as product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and capacity expansion are adopted by many manufacturers to retain their position in the market. Some of the key players in the market are Sigma-Aldrich, Inc.; Ernesto Ventos SA; Alteya Organics, LLC; Givaudan SA; Firmenich International SA; Symrise AG; V. MANE FILS SA; Robertet SA; International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.; and BERJÉ INC. Production of raw material for rose oil is highly concentrated in Bulgaria and Turkey only.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rose oil market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Rose Oil Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Organic



Conventional

Rose Oil Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Fragrance & Cosmetics



Pharmaceuticals



Food & Beverages

Rose Oil Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



U.K.





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

