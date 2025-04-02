Roland Kasper leaves as President and CEO of Systemair

SKINNSKATTEBERG, Sweden, April 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Systemair AB (publ) and Roland Kasper agreed today that Roland will leave Systemair after ten years as President and CEO. The process of recruiting a new President and CEO will begin immediately. Roland will remain in his role until a successor is appointed.

"Under Roland's leadership Systemair has doubled the turnover and improved the profitability. This has been achieved by organic growth in combination with acquisitions. In addition, Roland has strengthened the organisation and implemented several restructurings. Systemair is well equipped for the future with a strong global organisation and low debt. Future focus will be to continue our growth journey with increased profitability, and it is now the right time for a new CEO to develop Systemair forward. The Board wants to thank Roland for the great achievements since he started at Systemair 2007, whereof the last ten years as CEO," says Gerald Engström, Chairman of Systemair.

Note: This disclosure contains information that Systemair is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, at 08:00 (CEST) on 2 April 2025.

Systemair in brief

Systemair is a leading ventilation company operating in 51 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and Africa. The company had a turnover of SEK 12.3 billion in the 2023/24 financial year and employs approximately 6,600 employees today. Systemair has reported an operating profit yearly since 1974 when the company was founded. Over the past 10 years, growth has averaged 9.0 percent. Systemair helps improve the indoor climate through energy-efficient products that contribute to reduced carbon dioxide emissions.

Systemair has a well-established business in growth markets. Systemair shares have been quoted on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange in Stockholm since October 2007 and are today traded on the Large Cap List. The Group comprises about 90 companies.

