Rockwell Automation to Showcase the Future of Tire Production at Tire Tech Technology Expo 2025

Industry consultants will show how digitally driven modernization and optimization are within reach of any tire manufacturer

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, will showcase its extensive portfolio of digital tools, advanced software and connected technologies for the automotive industry at this year's Tire Technology Expo, in Hannover, Germany, 4-6 March.

At booth #9044 in hall 21, tire industry machine builders and end users can speak with Rockwell tire industry consultants about critical outcomes and the technologies that will support and enable them, including modernizing production operations through advanced solutions and services. The company's flagship solutions span from manufacturing execution systems (MES) and uptime optimization with artificial intelligence (AI), to enhanced quality through traceability and digital threads, and more efficient logistics with autonomous mobile robots (AMRs).

"Through our deep domain expertise paired with our extensive technology portfolio, we are aiming to define and drive the tire industry of the future. Our solutions cover the entire design, operate, and maintain lifecycle, and enable customers to keep a critical eye on sustainability, resilience, and employee empowerment," said Dominique Scheider, industry strategy manager transportation EMEA, at Rockwell Automation.

Together with its partner Circulor – a leading provider of traceability and digital product-passport solutions for various industries, including the tire industry – the onsite Rockwell Automation team can help attendees with their most important challenges. This includes compliance with Europe's Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR) through enhanced supply-chain visibility from traceability of natural rubber and Digital Product Passports for all tires placed on European marketplace as required by the Ecodesign for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR).

"Our collaboration with Rockwell offers advanced traceability and digital passport solutions that provide companies with comprehensive transparency into supply chains, not only to comply with global regulatory requirements, but also to ensure responsible and efficient supply chains," said Douglas Johnson-Poensgen, CEO and founder of Circulor. "Our solutions, combined with Rockwell's advanced automation systems, provide organizations across multiple industries – including automotive, tire, battery, metals, mining, and cement – with the means to gain a competitive advantage, through Rockwell Automation's digital service arm, Kalypso."

Kalypso specializes in digital transformation, leveraging advanced data science, AI, and enterprise technologies to drive innovation, optimize operations, and enable end-to-end connectivity across the industrial value chain.

Rockwell will also be participating in the conference program, with Peter Mair, principal, director EMEA auto & tire, EV, discussing "Digital Thread for Smarter Tire Product Design and Sustainable Manufacturing" in room 1 on the 4 March at 4 p.m. His colleague, Kathryn Houk, industry leader, tire & rubber, will present on 6 March at 9 a.m., in room 3, where she will cover "Operational Excellence and Sustainability: Asset Management in Industry 4.0".

Attendees can book a personal meeting with tire industry consultants here.

