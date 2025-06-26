Quality, traceability and time to market improved with Sintetica's deployment of PharmaSuite MES

Leading pharmaceutical supplier leverages new electronic batch recording capabilities as part of extensive digitalization program

DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Swiss company Sintetica SA has adopted the FactoryTalk® PharmaSuite® manufacturing execution system (MES) from Rockwell Automation as a driving force behind its expansive digital transformation.

Established in 1921, Sintetica produces multiple innovative therapies, including drugs for anesthesia, pain management, intensive care, and neuromodulation. As part of a wider digitalization initiative, it will use the PharmaSuite MES at a production facility in Switzerland to improve quality, monitoring, insights, and external interactions, while also leveraging quicker batch reviews to shorten time to market.

"Pharmaceutical companies are under operational pressure, not just from consumers, but also industry and legislative bodies," said Roger Gaemperle, EMEA head of industry strategy and marketing, life sciences, Rockwell Automation. "The creation of a digital foundation at the beginning of any production operation establishes faster and easier access to essential insights along the entire length of the value chain. It is in this role that our PharmaSuite MES is driving value for pharmaceutical customers."

Rockwell Automation consultants worked closely with Sintetica during the design and implementation phases, where the software's agility allowed it to be modified – even late in the program – so it could more closely match Sintetica's precise needs as they further evolved.

Since its pilot deployment on two lines, operator feedback has proved immensely positive, with the data-driven insights and actions empowering people and reducing the time spent monitoring, recording, and disseminating essential batch information and operational machine logs.

"Our digital transformation is a comprehensive journey of self-improvement," said Pierluigi De Rosa, digital affairs – application manager, Sintetica. "It is driven by a desire to become more efficient across our production operations and to enhance our quality assurance and legislation programs. Although it is not yet being used along all product lines, it is being used at the preparation stage for the majority, delivering a stronger and more accurate starting point for all projects."

