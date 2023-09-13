Rockwell Automation reinforces its commitment to Saudi Arabia with the opening of a Digital Center of Excellence

A parallel conference will highlight the automation and digital solutions available to decarbonize Saudi Arabia's industrial sector

AL KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced it is opening its Digital Center of Excellence (CoE) in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia, strengthening its commitment to the Kingdom and developing the local economy and workforce. The CoE will support government and local companies, large and small, to upskill their operations, which ties in with the Saudi 2030 Vision of enhanced economic growth, technical progress and sustainability.

Rockwell Automation employees work on a high-tech pump demonstration while preparing for the opening of the company's Digital Center of Excellence in Al-Khobar, Saudi Arabia. The center of excellence will support government and local companies, large and small, to upskill their operations, which ties in with the Saudi 2030 Vision of enhanced economic growth, technical progress and sustainability.

The Center of Excellence is dedicated to the process industries – oil and gas, mining, metals, and water – focusing on increasing the pace of the digital transformation that the Saudi Arabian government is promoting and optimizing maintenance operations for industry.

To coincide with the opening of the center, Rockwell Automation is holding a decarbonization conference on 26th September 2023 at the Mövenpick Hotel Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia. This seminar will share experiences on decarbonization including carbon capture and storage, electrification, emission monitoring and management through measurement and control technologies, and digitalization methodologies.

Government officials, industrial leaders, business partners and senior academics from across the Kingdom will attend the CoE opening ceremony. "Rockwell Automation has been working in Saudi Arabia for several decades supporting local companies with automation and control technology," Hussain Al Khater, managing director for Rockwell Automation in Saudi Arabia, said. "With the opening of the Center of Excellence we will enhance the support for Saudi Arabia's vision to have more technology companies located in the Kingdom. We will be physically on the ground to support our customers' technology transition; they can come and visit the center to learn how Rockwell automation can guide them in their digital transformation."

The Center of Excellence will feature two interactive zones. The first takes the visitor on a digital journey explaining how technology can enhance maintenance operations using a pump as an example. Using Microsoft HoloLens and a smartphone, visitors will be guided through a seamless experience of repairing and maintaining a pump. This experience will utilize Vuforia® - an augmented reality solution, the IOT platform, ThingWorx, Kepware – a sensor connection solution, and Fiix, a computerized maintenance management system, which all link back to the ERP system.

The second zone, dedicated to the oil and gas sector, brings the connected oilfield to life with three interactive demos that highlight the production improvements available through intelligent automation and how Sensia's products deliver greater operational efficiency and asset productivity. Sensia is a collaboration between Rockwell Automation and Schlumberger, bringing together the pioneering process automation, real-time control and IoT technologies of Rockwell Automation, with the measurement and instrumentation, software and analytics capabilities of Schlumberger.

The first demo highlights electric submersible pump (ESP) diagnostics, testing and forecasting. Visitors will be able to view how the data from five wells is collected, analyzed and vital insights gained using Avalon - the open technology platform that underpins Sensia's new breed of autonomic, automated, and connected solutions, Avocet – production operation software that provides a field-level decision support system, and OFM – the well and reservoir analysis software.

The second demo showcases production back allocation and waterflood management for naturally flowing wells. It utilizes Avalon for data set visualization and monitoring before showing how Avocet takes that data and executes workflows. The final section will show how water flood management can be effectively controlled using OFM. The final demo will show how Avalon and Eye Met can be used for custody transfer and managing live uncertainty on the platform.

"Digital transformation and automation technology offer solutions that will enable the oil and gas value chain to drive efficiency and reduce costs while carefully navigating the transition terrain," Ediz Eren, regional vice president, Middle East, Turkiye and Africa (META) region, Rockwell Automation, said. "This Digital Center of Excellence highlights how solutions from Rockwell Automation and its partners can improve performance all along the oil and gas value chain within the region. By working with government, industry, and academia, the Center of Excellence will enable local companies and workers to increase their understanding of what digital technologies can achieve."

About Rockwell Automation

