Rockwell Automation Reduces Material and Labor Costs with new ArmorKinetix® Distributed Servo Drive

Industrial leader helps customers create leaner and higher performing automation machines with new, scalable drive solution.

BRUSSELS, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is pleased to launch, ArmorKinetix® Distributed Servo Drives. This new distributed servo drive is an extension of the Kinetix® 5700 platform and provides customers with a scalable drive solution that helps them deliver leaner, greener, and more powerful machine designs.

ArmorKinetix® Distributed Servo Drives offer manufacturers a scalable drive solution that simplifies their machine control architectures, minimizes the number of components, reduces manufacturing time, and optimizes productivity.

ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives enable customers to achieve these goals by providing a simplified architecture that mounts the servo solution outside of an electrical cabinet. As a result, machines can now be designed to be more modular while reducing cabinet size, cabling, and cooling requirements.

The smart servo drives also include vibration and thermal sensors that can detect potential machine issues, providing the ability to proactively identify and address problems and increase system uptime. This proactive approach is a catalyst for increased productivity.

"Rockwell Automation has worked closely with customers to align the ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives with customer application needs," said Jon Vanderpas, product manager, Rockwell Automation. "This product is special because it not only provides industry-leading performance and precision to individual processes, but it also enables a more optimized way for people to design and operate automation equipment. This device is available in a wide power range that addresses the diverse needs of manufacturers across the industrial landscape," continued Vanderpas.

Companies now have a new opportunity to reduce the cost of manufacturing their machines, while increasing the scalability of their control architecture, improving energy efficiency, and creating more supportable machines. Key features of the ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives include:

Best-in-class power density with minimal derating

Available as a distributed servo drive or as an integrated servo drive and motor

Power output up to 5.5KW

Advanced analytics using integrated vibration and thermal sensors

Integrated safety technology capable of achieving SIL 3

CIP Security capability

IP66 certification

This new distributed servo drive technology lowers total system costs, improves productivity and increases uptime for manufacturers, making it a desirable option to enabling the next generation of production machines.

To learn more about ArmorKinetix Distributed Servo Drives, please click here.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 28,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

