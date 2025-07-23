Industry leaders define the digital technologies and strategies driving business-critical outcomes

Executive-interview video series from Rockwell Automation highlights how data-driven operations help grow capabilities, boost resilience and empower people

ROME, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has significantly extended its popular ROKStudios video series with new insightful content.

Compelling viewing for industrial executives, the latest season includes interviews with a variety of business owners, CEOs, CTOs and senior executives, who share insights into how they and their companies are harnessing the power of digital technologies.

Stan Miller of Rockwell Automation interviews Martina Stefanon, business development manager, IMA Digital, who explains how layered analytics, secure cloud ecosystems and outcome‑based support help manufacturers turn data into performance improvements - and why successful manufacturers need factories that learn and adapt.

"Digitalization is now a business imperative if you want to succeed in a modern industrial environment," explains Jan Van Den Bossche, regional vice president, technology & domain expertise, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "There are now very few barriers to digital transformation, and the benefits – even in the short term – can be immense, as illustrated by the examples in these interviews. I urge people to watch the new series, as they will find commonality with their own business pressures, operational goals and financial outcomes."

Videos in the new season include:

Recorded at Rockwell's recent ROKLive EMEA event in Rome, the new videos – alongside others featuring executives and domain specialists from Rockwell Automation – join more than 100 previous recordings at the ROKStudios portal.

Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

