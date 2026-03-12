Rockwell Automation Announces the Advance of Rovi Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Digitalization

Adasoft delivers integration expertise for seamless digital transformation at leading pharmaceutical company Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi

MADRID, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A., a leading specialty pharmaceutical company, has successfully implemented a comprehensive digital batch execution system in collaboration with Rockwell Automation and Adasoft, a specialty engineering and automation integrator. The integration marks a significant milestone in Rovi's ongoing journey toward operational excellence and data integrity.

Rovi's initiative focused on fully digitalizing batch execution processes, removing paper-based records and integrating FactoryTalk PharmaSuite® manufacturing execution system (MES) from Rockwell Automation, with core business platforms such as ERP and LIMS. The project's first phase was completed in under a year, resulting in the removal of paper documentation, improved traceability, reduced review times, and enhanced competitiveness.

ROVI is a company with a significant industrial footprint dedicated to the manufacturing of its own products as well as contract manufacturing through its subsidiary ROIS. The standard and replicable approach adopted for the initial implementation has laid the foundation for future rollouts across additional Rovi facilities.

"Rovi's vision for digital transformation aligns perfectly with our mission to help customers become more competitive, resilient, and sustainable," said Rodrigo Riera, regional vice president, south region, Rockwell Automation. "By integrating advanced MES technology and fostering close collaboration, we have helped Rovi to achieve rapid, tangible results that set a new benchmark for the industry."

Rockwell Automation supported Rovi throughout the project lifecycle, from design and software licensing to recipe creation, project management, staff training, and system validation. The partnership leveraged Rockwell's experience in regulated environments and pharmaceutical processes.

Adasoft, a Gold-level system integrator in Rockwell Automation's PartnerNetwork™ ecosystem, played a critical role in ensuring seamless integration and project delivery.

"Our experience in regulated industries and commitment to operational excellence allowed us to support Rovi in achieving a smooth transition to a fully digital environment," said Oscar Cortada, vice president of market position and partnerships at Adasoft. "Digital transformation is not just about technology; it's about empowering our clients to make informed decisions and maintain the highest standards of quality and safety."

Building on the success of this project, Rovi, Adasoft and Rockwell Automation plan to continue their collaboration, advancing digital transformation and process automation across Rovi's operations.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise® to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

