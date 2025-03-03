Rockwell Automation Recognizes Partner Excellence and Important Business Achievements at 2025 Awards

EMEA-region PartnerNetwork™ members honored for commitment to innovation, sustainability, and business excellence

ISTANBUL, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the winners of its annual EMEA PartnerNetwork™ Awards.

The ceremony, held on the 25th of February at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, recognizes system integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and distributors across a variety of disciplines, including sustainability, innovation, business development, and customer centricity.

"The technologies and services our partners offer are essential for delivering business-critical outcomes for our customers," said Christian Reuter, regional vice president, market access, EMEA. "Our close working relationships, the high levels of mutual trust, and the tight product integration we have established over many years have resulted in multiple business successes across the entire manufacturing spectrum."

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

