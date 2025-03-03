Rockwell Automation Recognizes Partner Excellence and Important Business Achievements at 2025 Awards

EMEA-region PartnerNetwork™ members honored for commitment to innovation, sustainability, and business excellence

ISTANBUL, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced the winners of its annual EMEA PartnerNetwork™ Awards.

The ceremony, held on the 25th of February at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Türkiye, recognizes system integrators, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and distributors across a variety of disciplines, including sustainability, innovation, business development, and customer centricity.

"The technologies and services our partners offer are essential for delivering business-critical outcomes for our customers," said Christian Reuter, regional vice president, market access, EMEA. "Our close working relationships, the high levels of mutual trust, and the tight product integration we have established over many years have resulted in multiple business successes across the entire manufacturing spectrum."

  • Innovation AwardFG Engineering and Maintenance Services LLC – silver-level system integrator – UAE
    This award recognizes the implementation of a robotic assembly line that integrates multiple third-party technologies into an Allen-Bradley® ControlLogix® environment, resulting in enhanced productivity, more stable product quality, and seamless real-time data integration into SAP, using the FactoryTalk® Optix™ platform.
  • Sustainability AwardiPS Control®– silver-level system integrator – Poland
    This award celebrates building a compact line that processes recycled plastics, creating end products (sheets) that are, themselves, 100% recyclable. It is anticipated that this technology will attract high levels of interest and demand in many regions and markets.
  • Distributor Operational Excellence AwardCraigCor DistributionSouth Africa
  • Distributor Customer Centricity AwardRAControls Sp. z o.o.Poland
  • Distributor New Business EnablerBenotek Engineering Ltd.Nigeria
  • Distributor Ecosystem AwardRouteco UK – UK
  • System Integrator Growth & Development AwardControlSoft Automation SystemsIreland
  • System Integrator New Business Enabler Award for CorePROCI, S.A.Spain
  • System Integrator New Business Enabler Award for SoftwareSimPlan AGGermany
  • Brand ChampionControlSoft Automation SystemsIreland

About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 27,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2024. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

