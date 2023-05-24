Rockwell Automation Launches New FactoryTalk® Optix™, an Open, Scalable, Flexible HMI platform with Unlimited Options

BRUSSELS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation introduces FactoryTalk Optix as a new addition to their visualization portfolio. Known as "visualization for visionaries," FactoryTalk Optix is a modern, cloud-enabled human-machine interface (HMI) platform that allows users to design, test and deploy applications directly from a web browser anywhere, anytime. Take advantage of new levels of collaboration, scalability, and interoperability to achieve your vision.

FactoryTalk Optix is designed to help improve your process, efficiency and deliverables. Gain unlimited options:

Design options: Design and test your projects in a modern object-oriented programming environment.

Deployment options: Create your application once and deploy to any device.

Graphic options: Style your graphics to support a global audience and provide a responsive experience.

Extensible options: Achieve openness and interoperability through machine-to-machine and machine-to-cloud communications enabled by OPC UA, MQTT, IOT native connectivity and an open C# interface.

FactoryTalk Optix is one of the five core solutions in FactoryTalk® Design Hub™. Industrial organizations can now transform their automation design capabilities with a more simplified, productive way to work powered by the cloud. Teams of all sizes, skillsets and locations can work smarter through enhanced collaboration, improved lifecycle management and on-demand access to cloud-based software all while adhering to the latest security standards and information technology (IT) best practices. The result is increased design productivity, faster time to market and systems that cost less to build and maintain.

