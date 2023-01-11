Rockwell Automation information, control & safety solutions sit at the operational heart of new Petrobras FPSO vessel

Highly demanding oil and gas application will thrive on the seamless integration delivered at every level and every stage of the vessel's operations

BRUSSELS, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced that it has been chosen to supply the automation and Integrated Control and Safety Systems (ICSS) systems for P-79, an FPSO vessel in the Petrobras fleet.

Through close support from Sensia – Rockwell's joint venture with SLB – and cooperation with the P-79 vessel's builder Saipem/DSME, Rockwell Automation technology and Sensia solutions were selected for their proven track records in the oil and gas industry, as well as for their robust interconnectivity.

"We are specialists, both in terms of technology and domain expertise, in the supply of automation and safety solutions for the oil and gas industry," explains Barry Elliot, vice president, global industry, Rockwell Automation. "Typical Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO) vessels comprise 15 to 20 major process modules, most of which rely on our solutions for their automation, process and information capabilities, and P-79 is no different. By leveraging our control solutions at the higher level, even greater performance can be extracted, and greater yield realized."

The P-79 project win follows the similar P-78 FPSO project, which also has Rockwell Automation at the core of its automation and ICSS.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

