ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA Strengthens Market Position with Robust Sales and Patient Outcomes | DelveInsight

ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA holds significant market potential for treating open-angle glaucoma (OAG) and ocular hypertension by effectively reducing IOP. This fixed-dose combination merges the benefits of a Rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin F2α analog, providing superior efficacy compared to monotherapies.

Alcon/Santen's ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) Overview

ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02% and 0.005% is a prescription drug used to lower elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma (OAG) or ocular hypertension. Its effectiveness is thought to result from the combined action of a Rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin F2α analog in a fixed-dose formulation.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals originally developed ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA, and Alcon acquired the company in 2022. Santen holds the rights to commercialize the drug in most markets outside the US, where it is sold as ROCKLATAN in the US and as ROCLANDA in Europe. The medication combines netarsudil and latanoprost, both of which help reduce elevated IOP. High IOP is a significant risk factor for glaucomatous visual field loss, as higher IOP increases the chance of optic nerve damage and vision loss. ROCKLATAN is believed to lower IOP by improving the outflow of aqueous humor.

Drug Name ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA (netarsudil and latanoprost ophthalmic solution) Approved Year US: 2019, EU: 2021 Molecule type Small molecule Developer Alcon/Santen Indication Reduction of elevated IOP in patients with OAG or ocular hypertension Mechanism of action Prostaglandin F2α agonists and Rho kinase inhibitors Route of administration Topical ophthalmic

Ocular hypertension (OHT) refers to any condition where intraocular pressure (IOP) surpasses 21 mm Hg, which is considered the upper limit of normal eye pressure. OHT occurs when the eye's drainage system functions poorly, causing pressure to build up. This condition is significant because it can be an early indicator of glaucoma, a serious eye disease that may lead to permanent vision loss. Delveinsight estimates that around 9 million OHT cases were reported in the United States in 2023, with the number expected to increase by 2034.

Current OHT treatments fall into several categories, including prostaglandin analogs, beta-blockers, alpha-agonists, carbonic anhydrase inhibitors, sympathomimetics, and miotics. Key approved treatments like iDoseTR, OMLONTI, and ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA are shaping the US ocular hypertension market, which is projected to grow further by 2034. This expansion will likely be driven by the introduction of innovative therapies expected to transform the treatment landscape.

Emerging Competitors of ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA

IOP in patients with OAG or ocular hypertension is a growing concern, and there is a need for the development of new drugs. The limited arsenal of effective drugs poses a significant challenge in managing the disorder. Some of the drugs in the pipeline include PER-001 (Perfuse Therapeutics) and AGN-193408 (AbbVie), among others.

PER-001 is an innovative, first-in-class small molecule endothelin receptor antagonist. It is formulated as a 4 mm bioerodible cylindrical implant, designed for intravitreal administration using a single-use, 25-gauge applicator. The implant is engineered to deliver a sustained release of PER-001 into the vitreous cavity of the eye for up to six months.

The other companies that are developing drugs for open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension include TearClear (TC-002 (latanoprost ophthalmic solution 0.005%)), Betaliq (BTQ-1902), Nicox Ophthalmics (NCX 470), Santen Inc./Ono Pharmaceutical (Sepetaprost), Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company/Visiox Pharma (PDP-716), Santen Pharmaceutical (STN-1012600), and others.

The anticipated launch of these therapies will give a boost to the open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension market, but at the same time, it will also create a competitive space between the already approved ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA and these emerging therapies.

Key Milestones of ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA

In November 2022 , Alcon completed the acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and added ROCKLATAN and RHOPRESSA and several clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical candidates to its portfolio.

completed the acquisition of Aerie Pharmaceuticals and added ROCKLATAN and RHOPRESSA and several clinical and preclinical ophthalmic pharmaceutical candidates to its portfolio. In December 2021 , Santen Pharmaceutical announced a global expansion of its exclusive development and commercialization agreement with Aerie Pharmaceuticals for ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA by concluding a new agreement to target additional territories, including Europe and several other regions.

announced a global expansion of its exclusive development and commercialization agreement with Aerie Pharmaceuticals for ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA by concluding a new agreement to target additional territories, including and several other regions. In January 2021 , ROCLANDA received marketing authorization in Europe for the reduction of elevated IOP in adult patients with primary OAG or ocular hypertension for whom monotherapy with a prostaglandin or netarsudil provides insufficient IOP reduction.

ROCLANDA received marketing authorization in for the reduction of elevated IOP in adult patients with primary OAG or ocular hypertension for whom monotherapy with a prostaglandin or netarsudil provides insufficient IOP reduction. In October 2020 , Santen and Aerie signed an exclusive development and marketing agreement for ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA in Japan .

signed an exclusive development and marketing agreement for ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA in . In March 2019 , the US FDA approved ROCKLATAN as a once-daily IOP-lowering eye drop for patients with OAG or ocular hypertension.

ROCKLATAN Patent Details

ROCKLATAN is fully protected by multiple patents, which expire in 2034 in the US and in 2037 in Japan.

ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA Market Dynamics

ROCKLATAN's fixed-dose combination of a Rho kinase inhibitor and a prostaglandin F2α analogue sets it apart from other ophthalmic solutions, potentially offering a more targeted approach with reduced side effects. Its dual mechanism of action enhances IOP reduction, making it an attractive option for patients with OAG or ocular hypertension who require more aggressive treatment. Furthermore, its once-daily dosing regimen may improve patient adherence, a crucial factor in chronic eye conditions.

However, ROCKLATAN still carries the risk of adverse effects such as akathisia, sedation, and extrapyramidal symptoms, which could limit its adoption among certain patient groups. Additionally, the ophthalmic drug market is highly competitive, with alternative therapies emerging that may offer comparable or superior efficacy. Pricing pressures, insurance coverage challenges, and physician preferences for established treatments could further hinder ROCKLATAN's growth. Despite these challenges, there may be opportunities to explore additional indications or combination therapies to expand ROCKLATAN's market potential.

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA: Alcon/Santen 2.1 Product Overview 2.2 Other Development Activities 2.3 Clinical Development 2.4 Clinical Trials Information 2.5 Safety and Efficacy 2.6 Product Profile 2.7 Market Assessment 2.7.1 The 7MM Analysis 2.7.1.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebate 2.7.1.2 Pricing Trends 2.7.1.3 Analogue Assessment 2.7.1.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptake 2.7.2 The United States Market Analysis 2.7.3 EU4 and the United Kingdom Market Analysis 2.7.3.1 Germany 2.7.3.2 France 2.7.3.3 Italy 2.7.3.4 Spain 2.7.3.5 UK 2.7.4 Japan Market Analysis 2.8 Market Drivers 2.9 Market Barriers 2.10 SWOT Analysis 3 Key Cross of Marketed Competitors of ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA 4 Key Cross of Emerging Competitors of ROCKLATAN/ROCLANDA

