Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra Breaks New Ground as the First Robotic Vacuum to Achieve Matter Certification

Setting new standards in smart home connectivity and cleaning efficiency, the S8 MaxV Ultra leads the way with advanced integration capabilities

HONG KONG, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock, a global leader in ultra-intelligent home robotics engineered to simplify daily life, today announced that its S8 MaxV Ultra robotic vacuum has become the world's first robotic vacuum to receive Matter certification. The certification was awarded by the CSA Alliance after extensive testing at the UL Solutions IoT Lab in Dongguan Songshan Lake.

Unifying Smart Home Technology Through Matter Certification

Matter is founded on a shared vision for smart home devices to be safe, reliable, and convenient to use, allowing us to move into an era where smart home technology connects the whole house. As an open-source standard, Matter enables manufacturers to link a variety of home ecosystem products seamlessly. Any device that supports the Matter protocol can integrate effortlessly across supported platforms, using established technologies like Wi-Fi, BLE, and Thread. This approach aims to remove compatibility barriers between different ecosystems, ensuring a smoother and more integrated connection.

The Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra embraces the Matter protocol with its innovative design, intelligent connectivity, and robust performance features. Equipped with a flexible robotic arm for its side brush, VibraRise 3.0 Sonic Mopping System with an edge mop, and hot water mop-washing capabilities, the S8 MaxV Ultra not only cleans efficiently but also paves the way for potential future integration with major smart ecosystems such as Apple, Amazon, and Google. This certification opens up possibilities for seamless interaction across platforms, clouds, and protocols, potentially enhancing the user experience with a wider array of device connections and applications in the future.

Key Enhancements in the S8 MaxV Ultra

Matter Certification: Guarantees robust interoperability and seamless integration with the smart home ecosystem, allowing effortless connectivity of the Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra with other smart devices.

Advanced Smart Home Capabilities: Features include a built-in "Hello Rocky" intelligent voice assistant for hands-free operation, video calling capabilities, and DirTect™ technology, which identifies different types of messes and adjusts cleaning settings automatically. Enhanced by Reactive AI 2.0, the vacuum improves obstacle recognition and avoidance, making cleaning operations smoother.

FlexiArm Design™ Side Brush: This innovative design allows the vacuum to capture dust in hard-to-reach corners with unprecedented precision, ensuring 100% concave corner cleaning coverage.

Extra Edge Mop System: Works in tandem with the FlexiArm Design™, effectively reaching and cleaning hard-to-access areas.

RockDock® Ultra: A sophisticated docking station that supports automated emptying, refilling, dock self-cleaning and detergent dispensing. It employs 60°C hot water for mop washing and uses heated air for drying, preventing odor. The dock intelligently adjusts mop washing frequency and re-mopping tasks based on the level of dirt detected.

VibraRise® 3.0 Mopping System: Equipped with dual vibration modules and a sonic mopping frequency of 4000 times per minute, along with a 20mm mop module lifting capability, this system excels at removing tough stains.

Equipped with dual vibration modules and a sonic mopping frequency of 4000 times per minute, along with a 20mm mop module lifting capability, this system excels at removing tough stains. Industry-Leading Suction Power & Dual All-Rubber Brushes: The S8 MaxV Ultra boasts a powerful 10,000Pa suction capability, positioning it as a leader in vacuuming efficiency.

Roborock's Strategic Vision for the Future of Smart Home Integration

Committed to maintaining industry leadership, Roborock will continue to invest heavily in the research and development of new smart home products that adhere to Matter certification standards. In collaboration with industry partners like UL Solutions, Roborock aims to enhance both product quality and the overall user experience, spearheading the transition to a fully integrated smart home future.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

