Roborock expands its presence into the stick vacuum cleaner category with H60 Series & H60 Hub Series announcement

HONG KONG, June 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Roborock announced today the launch of its new Roborock H60 and Roborock H60 Hub Series, a major expansion of the company's product portfolio into the high-end stick vacuum cleaner segment. Roborock's new offering features automatic self-emptying technology, further strengthening its position in the high-end cleaning appliance market. The launch is part of the company's push to provide a comprehensive and innovation-driven product portfolio in the smart home cleaning industry. Apart from stick vacuum cleaners and its award-winning Saros series of Robot Vacuum Cleaners launched earlier this year during CES, Roborock also produces high-quality Wet-Dry Vacuums, such as its Roborock F25 Series, and washing machines.

Roborock launches H60 Series and H60 Hub Series The Auto-Emptying Dock is one of the features of the H60 Hub Series Roborock H60 Series

Roborock H60 Hub Series: Introducing The Auto-Empty Dock

The Roborock H60 Hub Series introduces a new auto-empty dock that transforms home cleaning into a smooth experience across all models in this series. Simply dock your vacuum, and in just 10 seconds[3], dust is automatically emptied into a sealed dust bag while the device recharges automatically, ready for the next clean with minimal effort. Designed with an ergonomic docking height of 848mm[3] for the Ultra and Pro, and 843mm[3] for the Hub, it ensures seamless placement without high lifting. Simply retract the telescopic wand and dock it with ease. Once retracted, no high lifting will be needed, making it a breeze to integrate into any home. The large-capacity dust bags; 3L for the Ultra and Pro, offering up to 100 days[3] of maintenance-free use, and 2L for the Hub, providing up to 60 days[3], cater to varying household needs. With a 99% bacterial removal rate[6], the sealed dust bags, paired with HEPA filtration[2] in the Ultra and Pro models and a sponge filter in the Hub trap fine dust, keeping it securely contained and out of your living space. The Ultra and Pro docks even feature internal storage for multiple cleaner heads, adding an additional layer of convenience to this cutting-edge design.

The H60 Hub Series also delivers powerful cleaning tailored to every home, with a range of suction and battery life options. The Ultra leads with 210AW* of suction - perfect for deep-cleaning carpets and hard floors, and up to 90 minutes[3] of runtime for extensive tasks. The Pro offers a balanced 170AW* of suction and 80 minutes[3] of runtime for thorough everyday cleaning, while the Hub provides 115AW* and 60 minutes[3] for lighter, quick clean-ups. All models are certified by TÜV Rheinland* for reliable performance and feature detachable batteries for flexible charging[5], ensuring an optimum solution for every home environment.

Roborock H60 Series: A Wand That Flexes so You Don't Have To

Making problem areas a thing of the past, all models in the H60 series feature an innovative bendable wand that makes light work of hard-to-reach spots, such as those situated around sharp corners or in tight spaces between objects. With a bend of up to 90°, this flexible tool can easily glide under furniture, delivering a superior, hassle-free clean even in spaces as narrow as 5.6cm[3]. The wand's dexterity means navigating any floorspace has never been so quick, convenient and comfortable, providing a thorough clean.

Boasting Roborock's most powerful stick vacuum suction in the series, the H60 Ultra model is capable of up to 210AW maximum suction*, ensuring TÜV Rheinland-certified performance that delivers a deep and diligent clean in a highly efficient amount of time. As per the rest of the H60 series, all pack a punch, with the H60 Pro offering 170AW* and the H60 delivering 115AW* suction power respectively. Whether you're faced with dusty carpets, dirty hard floors, or crumb filled car seats, the H60 series takes any challenge in its stride thanks to a high-performance digital motor. What's more, all that extra power no longer comes at the cost of battery life. Thanks to the high-capacity lithium-ion polymer battery, with the H60 Ultra, you can experience up to 90 minutes of continuous cleaning[3]. For most demanding spaces, the convenient, detachable, and rechargeable battery means you can easily swap in a fresh one[5], ensuring nothing gets in the way of your cleaning spree.

Pricing and Availability

The Roborock H60 Series & H0 Hub Series has already launched in some countries and will be available worldwide in several major markets, scheduled to arrive in the upcoming months. For pricing and availability in local markets, please contact your local Roborock press contact.

About Roborock

Roborock is a leading smart cleaning brand renowned for its intelligent cleaning solutions. With a steadfast dedication to becoming a global leading smart appliance player, Roborock enriches lives with its innovative line of robotic, cordless, wet/dry vacuum cleaners, and washer-dryers. Rooted in a user-centric approach, our R&D-driven solutions cater to diverse cleaning needs in over 15 million homes across 170+ countries. Headquartered in Beijing and with strategic subsidiaries in key markets, including the United States, Japan, the Netherlands, Poland, Germany, and South Korea, Roborock is dedicated to elevating its market presence worldwide. For more information, visit https://global.roborock.com/.

*Tested by TÜV Rheinland based on the IEC 62885-4:2020/5.8 standard. Tested without any accessories, in MAX mode with a full battery, and using testing equipment with a diameter of 10 mm. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions.

[2] HEPA filtration in the dock is only available on H60 Hub Ultra and H60 Hub Pro.

[3] Based on internal testing carried out by the manufacturer. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions.

[5] Extra battery for maximum capacity and accessory sold separately.

[6]Tested by TÜV Rheinland based on ASTM F1977-22 standard. Tested in MAX mode for capturing particles of 0.3-5 µm diameter. Actual results may vary depending on usage conditions. 5-stage filtration system includes cyclone filtration, a metal mesh, a multi-cyclone component, a sponge filter, and a HEPA filter.

