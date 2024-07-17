Road tripping through a summer of sport: OMODA & JAECOO embark on a European tour as the first European pop-up store opens

OMODA & JAECOO announce a 5000-kilometer tour across four European countries during the summer of sport

The epic road trip will begin in Spain , travel through some of Europe's most iconic cities and finish in Paris

, travel through some of most iconic cities and finish in The tour will coincide with the grand opening of its first European pop-up store

This event will highlight OMODA & JAECOO's robust local production capabilities and global quality standards, marking a significant milestone in their expansion into the European market and strengthening their position as a leading global automobile brand

LONDON, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global spotlight shines on Paris for a momentous summer of sport, OMODA & JAECOO will celebrate their expansion into Europe by embarking on a 5000-kilometer tour across four European countries. Embodying the sporting spirit, the fleet of new vehicles include: OMODA 5, OMODA E5, and JAECOO J7.

OMODA & JAECOO ambassadors from Spain, the UK, Italy, and Poland will be part of an epic road test across the continent, then finally gathering in Paris to participate in the European pop-up debut.

The road trip

This four-country tour will commence from OMODA & JAECOO city showrooms or 4S stores in each country. Notably, the Spanish tour will have the special distinction of a grand departure ceremony at the brand's first European car manufacturing facility.

On the way to Paris, the tours will traverse diverse landscapes and explore historical landmarks, local customs, cuisine, and sports culture. These memorable experiences will be documented by the influencers, as well as OMODA & JAECOO.

The convoy line-up

The lineup, adorned with custom sporty wraps, includes the intelligent electric SUV OMODA E5, highlighting the brand's commitment to clean energy; the trendy crossover SUV OMODA 5, reflecting fashion and individuality; and the high-end off-road SUV JAECOO J7, embodying adventurous spirit and superior off-road performance. This event will mark the J7's dynamic debut on European roads and the first extensive road test for the entire OMODA & JAECOO range.

The first OMODA & JAECOO European pop-up store

Following an exciting brand event, OMODA & JAECOO's inaugural European pop-up store will officially open its doors. Visitors from across the globe will have the opportunity to discover the latest models and trends from OMODA & JAECOO, immersed in a unique experience that seamlessly blends sportsmanship with the essence of the brands.

Shawn Xu, Global CEO of OMODA & JAECOO: "This tour marks a significant milestone in our European expansion, showcasing our robust production capabilities and commitment to global quality. In just four months from entering the market, we have established our first European factory in Spain and expanded the dealer network to nearly 100 stores."

About OMODA and JAECOO

OMODA is committed to design, intelligence and sustainable responsibility. In the name OMODA, the "O" stands for life and vitality, a symbol of the essential element of life, oxygen. "MODA" is derived from modern fashion trends, while representing a new global focus on a sustainable lifestyle.

OMODA is dedicated to embracing global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for a spirited new generation of car buyers. This attitude is embodied in OMODA's first model to arrive in the UK, the OMODA 5.

A brand-new off-road brand arriving in Europe for the first time, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of "Jäger" (meaning "hunter") and "cool." This melding of cultures captures both off-road and urban environments.

JAECOO was created to be "from classic, beyond classic", dedicating to innovation, taking on the urban off-road environment with exceptional performance, world-class safety features and forward-thinking, intelligent technologies. JAECOO blends the experience and craftsmanship of teams from across the world, with the aim of establishing a new standard for urban off-roaders.

Combined, OMODA and JAECOO are the fastest growing global automotive brands, with over 260,000 cumulative sales to date.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2462697/OMODA_Road_tripping.jpg