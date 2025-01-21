New Year, New Car, New Opportunities: OMODA Announces Winning Car in Design Competition

OMODA tasked three UK-based artists with decorating the exterior of an OMODA E5

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The pioneering new automotive brand, OMODA, has announced the winner of its innovative artist collaboration.

OMODA tasked three UK-based designers with decorating their own white OMODA E5 in their signature style. UK customers were able to vote for their favourite design via OMODA's Instagram channel, crowning Olli Hull and his ethereal, floral design inspired by old fairytale illustrations as the winner.

Artist Olli Hull and their incredible winning design for the OMODA E5. Photography and AI: @Lukenugentstudio The winning OMODA design, by Olli Hull

OMODA has also offered one lucky voter a year's lease on its all-new OMODA E5, plus an £1000 charging voucher. Emily, 30, was announced as the winner on OMODA's Instagram today, at the same time as the winning artist was revealed.

OMODA will welcome Olli to Germany on an all-expenses-paid trip to visit the OMODA Research & Design centre, where he will meet with designers and engineers to discuss the creative process behind designing vehicles.

London based artist and designer Olli Hull said: "As the OMODA E5 is an electric vehicle, I set out to create a design that foregrounds the natural world and the environment. I really enjoyed the opportunity to express myself via the new medium of a car, and I am over the moon to have my hard work rewarded with winning the competition."

Harrogate based digital artist, Jing Zhang, said: "I have enjoyed every minute of this competition. My finished car is exactly what I hoped for when I set out to create an illustrative design celebrating an Eastern and Western culture blend. I am so pleased that people connected with my design."

As a subsidiary of Chery International, China's leading vehicle exporter, OMODA combines cutting-edge technology with an emphasis on innovative and unique design – using timeless design principles to create futuristic vehicles.

Super Freak, aka Birmingham based illustrator Dan Whitehouse, added: "I'm so proud of the work I produced for this competition. I had a blast every step of the way, decorating the OMODA E5 with my colourful, goofy characters."

"It is with immense pride that we announce Olli Hull as the visionary winner of the Design the Future competition," declared Steve Eum, Chief Design Officer at OMODA. "Each of these remarkable artists demonstrated exceptional talent and their captivating creations resonated deeply, showcasing the boundless potential of automotive artistry. At OMODA, we are driven by an unwavering passion for innovative design, relentlessly pursuing creative expressions that redefine the automotive landscape. This competition embodies that spirit, celebrating not only individual artistic brilliance but also our collective commitment to shaping the future of mobility."

Readers can visit OMODA's Instagram Channel to look at all three decorated vehicles: https://www.instagram.com/omoda_uk/?hl=en

About the dual-brand OMODA & JAECOO

OMODA is committed to design, intelligence and sustainable responsibility, bringing cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to young Generation Z users, offering them stylish vehicles ahead of their time.

In the name OMODA, the "O" stands for life and vitality, a symbol of the essential element of life, oxygen. "MODA" is derived from modern fashion trends, while representing a new global focus on a sustainable lifestyle, an embodiment of ecological greenery and avant-garde style.

OMODA is dedicated to embracing global consumers and creating a forward-looking brand for a spirited new generation of car buyers. This attitude is embodied in OMODA's first model to arrive in the UK, the OMODA 5.

A brand-new off-road brand arriving in Europe for the first time, the name JAECOO is inspired by a fusion of "Jäger" (meaning "hunter") and "cool." This melding of cultures captures both off-road and urban environments.

With more than a decade of experience gained from a joint venture with the world's most established off-road manufacturer, JAECOO was created to be "from classic, beyond classic", dedicated to innovation, taking on the urban off-road environment with exceptional performance, world-class safety features and forward-thinking, intelligent technologies. JAECOO blends the experience and craftsmanship of teams from across the world, with the aim of establishing a new standard for urban off-roaders.

Combined, OMODA & JAECOO is the fastest growing global automotive brand, with over 220,000 cumulative sales to date. It is part of Chery Holding Group, which made its debut in the 2024 Fortune Global 500, entering the list in 385th position with a revenue of $39.1 billion.

