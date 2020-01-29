Road Safety Market Size Worth $5.1 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 10.5%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global road safety market size is expected to reach USD 5.1 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.5%, according to a study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing number of road accidents across the world has resulted in an urgent need for precautionary measures and solutions, positively impacting market growth. Additionally, increased government spending on road infrastructure development to enhance mobility environment is expected to upkeep the demand for traffic monitoring solutions and services.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market has been gaining traction owing to soaring number of commuters across numerous cities, which has resulted in increased traffic and congestion

The Automatic Number/License Plate Recognition (ANPR/ALPR) segment is anticipated to record healthy growth over the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of this solution to improve security and safety

The professional services segment is anticipated to register a substantial CAGR of more than 10.0% from 2019 to 2025. Services such as consulting, installation, maintenance and repair are imperative for all traffic monitoring solutions

Need to improve existing road infrastructure for enhanced safety and implementation of smart city initiatives by several governments in the region are primary factors driving the Asia Pacific market.

Read 100 page research report with ToC on "Road Safety Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Solution (Red Light & Speed Enforcement, ANPR/ALPR), By Service (Professional, Managed), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025''

Implementation of traffic safety enforcement solutions, and corresponding services such as installation, system integration, support and maintenance, and monitoring and training, has grown in recent years owing to increase in crime rate and occurrence of natural disasters. These solutions can be deployed in existing or newer infrastructure. Another factor driving the market is increasing adoption of consulting services offered by safety solution providers in order to simplify the complexities of existing infrastructure. For instance, Jenoptik offers support and maintenance services along with an online platform in order to offer 24/7 support.

The Europe market held a substantial share in 2018 owing to numerous government initiatives aimed at the development of safer streets. The European Union has adopted Vision Zero and Safe System approach to eliminate road accidents and fatalities. Although the Asia Pacific market held a modest revenue share in 2018, it is expected to exhibit the fastest growth over the forecast years owing to increasing spending on road infrastructure and soaring number of commuters.

Grand View Research has segmented the global road safety market based on solution, service, and region:

Road Safety Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Red Light & Speed Enforcement

& Speed Enforcement

Incident Detection & Response



ANPR/ALPR



Others

Road Safety Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Professional Services



Managed Services

Road Safety Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



France





Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East and Africa

