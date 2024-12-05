Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024: A Captivating Opening Day Focused on Quality of Life

Over 60 Renowned Thinkers Gather to Explore "Philosophy and Quality of Life: Existence, Truth, and Goodness"

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 launched its fourth and largest edition held at the King Fahad National Library in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Organized by the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission from December 5 to 7. The conference explores the theme "Philosophy and Quality of Life: Existence, Truth, and Goodness", emphasizing the role of philosophy in enhancing human well-being and societal prosperity.

Dr. Mohammed bin Hasan Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission

The opening ceremony was led by Dr. Mohammed bin Hasan Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, and Mr. Ismaiel Almuhaithief, Chief Shared Services Officer of the Quality of Life Program. Their speeches highlighted the conference's strategic significance as part of Saudi Vision 2030, reinforcing Riyadh's position as a global hub for philosophical dialogue.

"The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference is a vital platform that reflects Saudi Arabia's leadership in advancing philosophical discourse locally and globally. Today's sessions with their strategic topics reaffirm our commitment to intellectual collaboration and the Kingdom's broader vision of enhancing the quality of life", said Dr. Mohammed bin Hasan Alwan.

Exploring Quality of Life: Mind, Body, and Spirit

The first day of the three-day conference witnessed valuable thought-provoking participations presented by renowned philosophers and academics to students and intellectual enthusiasts from Saudi Arabia and the world. The first day featured keynote speeches and panel discussions focusing on historical and philosophical perspectives of quality of life.

They keynote session included "Quantifying the Quality of Life: How Did We Get to This Point? How Do We Go Beyond It?" by Dr. Robert Bernasconi, and "Concepts and Theories of Quality of Life from a Philosophical Perspective" by Dr. Kelly James Clark and Ms. Antonia Case. Workshops on "Humanity and Philosophy in Need of Each Other" and "Can I not choose?" attracted lively participation from a large audience interested in learning more on the role of philosophy in improve the quality of life for mind, body and spirit.

A Platform for Intellectual Growth and Global Exchange

The conference showcases over 60 renowned speakers from around the world, including prominent figures such as Dr. Fausto Fraisopi, Dr. Abdelrahim Dekkoun, and Dr. Nermine Ezzeldin. It also introduces partnerships with esteemed international organizations, including New Philosopher and The School of Life, marking their debut in Saudi Arabia.

By bridging academic thought with real-world applications, the conference reflects the Kingdom's dedication to intellectual enrichment and cultural exchange. Through discussions on themes like mind, body, and spirit, attendees engage in enriching dialogues that promote global collaboration and understanding.

As part of the Quality of Life Program, the conference underscores the relevance of philosophy in addressing contemporary societal challenges. The program aligns with philosophical principles such as justice, virtue, and happiness, all of which are essential for thriving communities.

The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 continues tomorrow with sessions exploring the intersections of philosophy, religion, and science, alongside workshops and panels designed to foster critical thought and meaningful discussions.

For more information and updates, visit the conference's webpage.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2574836/Literature_Publishing_and_Translation_Commission.jpg