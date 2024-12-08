Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 Concludes with a Focus on Quality of Life

Day 3 explored the philosophical contributions to the quality of life, and the ethical implications of AI and its impact on human life

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 concluded its third and final day with a series of thought-provoking sessions exploring the theme of quality of life. The three-day event was held at the King Fahad National Library in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and brought together over 60 renowned global thinkers, including prominent figures such as Dr. Fausto Fraisopi, Dr. Abdelrahim Dekkoun, and Dr. Nermine Ezzeldin.

Mr. Khalid AlSameti, General Manager of the General Administration of Literature at the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission

The conference explored the theme "Philosophy and Quality of Life: Existence, Truth, and Goodness" and established itself as a vital platform that reflects Saudi Arabia's leadership in advancing philosophical discourse locally and globally.

Dr. Mohammed bin Hasan Alwan, Chief Executive Officer of the Literature, Publishing, and Translation Commission, expressed his happiness with the success of the conference, stating: "This conference has showcased the power of philosophy to address the most pressing challenges of our time. By bringing together leading thinkers from around the world, we have fostered meaningful dialogue and inspired new ideas for a better future".

The conference concluded with a powerful speech by Mr. Khalid AlSameti, General Manager of the General Administration of Literature at the Literature, Publishing & Translation Commission, who confirmed that: "The conference attracted visitors from all segments of society, with more than 5,400 visitors over its three days, creating a fertile environment that brings together the unique capabilities that the Kingdom embraces with its strategic understanding with its local and international partners. The General Administration of Literature seeks to make this conference a platform that leads the philosophical research movement and a pioneering academic event, not only in the Middle East, but also around the world".

A Global Gathering of Minds

The third day's program addressed a variety of topics related to human flourishing, from the role of philosophy in shaping a better future to the challenges of achieving quality of life in a multicultural world.

A key highlight of the day was a session titled "A Philosophical Framework for Enhancing the Quality of Life in Cities in the Context of Diversity and Multiculturalism" led by Dr. Walid Al-Zamil. He discussed the importance of creating inclusive and equitable cities that respect the diverse needs and values of all residents. Another session titled "The Role of Social Solidarity in Supporting Female Athletes with Disabilities" by Ms. Najat Al-Shafai shed light on the importance of social support in empowering women with disabilities to participate in sports and recreation.

Furthermore, the conference explored the intersection of philosophy and religion through sessions investigating the nature of the soul and its role in human life. Dr. Chafik Graigue discussed the concept of despair and its philosophical implications, while Professor Hossam Abdellatif examined the changing meaning of human dignity and its challenges in a high-tech society. These sessions offered valuable insights into the eternal questions of human existence and the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements.

Inspiring Future Generations

The conference also featured a panel discussion by Dr. Robert Bernasconi, and a session on "Artificial Intelligence and Its Impact on the Quality of Human Life: New Horizons and Ethical Challenges" led by Dr. Ingy Hamdi. This session delved into the complex ethical implications of AI and explored how to ensure that technology is used to enhance human well-being rather than diminish it.

It also offered a variety of workshops and seminars on topics such as argumentation skills, critical thinking, aesthetics, and the history of logic in Islamic civilization. These workshops provided participants with practical tools and insights to apply philosophical thinking in their daily lives. Additionally, the conference established partnerships with prestigious international organizations, including New Philosopher and The School of Life, for the first time in Saudi Arabia

As part of the Quality of Life Program, the conference underscores the relevance of philosophy in addressing contemporary societal challenges. By bridging the gap between academic thought and real-world applications, the conference reflects the Kingdom's commitment to intellectual enrichment and cultural exchange.

The Riyadh International Philosophy Conference 2024 achieved remarkable success by bringing together leading thinkers from around the world to discuss the most pressing issues of our time, explore the philosophical foundations of quality of life, and inspire new ideas and approaches to create a better future for all.

