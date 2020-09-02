Rewind Therapeutics appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Kees Been as Non-Executive Director

LEUVEN, Belgium, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind Therapeutics ("Rewind"), a private Belgian biotech company developing innovative first-in-class remyelinating therapies for myelin-related diseases such as multiple sclerosis, is delighted to announce the appointment of Kees Been to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Been, a 40-year biopharmaceutical industry veteran, has a strong track record in leading and growing early-stage US neuroscience-focused companies and raising significant funds from leading life science venture capital firms to advance the development and clinical translation of their innovative science and technologies.

Mr. Been is the Founder, President and CEO of Lysosomal Therapeutics, Inc., a company focused on the discovery of new classes of drugs for Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative diseases, which he co-founded in 2013 with Henri Termeer and other ex-Genzyme executives.

He was formerly the President and CEO of EnVivo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., which he led for eight years growing the company from a start-up to a respected CNS company with a broad pipeline of drug candidates for Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia. He also spent four years at Biogen where he directed the Oncology Business Unit, which was sold to Idec, and before that as Senior Vice President of Business Development.

"I am delighted to welcome Kees to the Board," said Jim Van heusden, Executive Chairman of Rewind Therapeutics. "Kees brings vast experience in the discovery and advancement of novel neuroscience drug candidates and in growing emerging biotech businesses. He has also established excellent networks throughout the global biotechnology industry and brings important insights that will be important to Rewind's progress in the future."

Kees Been added: "Rewind has a truly novel approach to tackling some very serious and debilitating neurological diseases through remyelination of affected nerves. Their progress to date has been impressive and I hope that I can make a really meaningful contribution to help the Company achieve its ambition of providing new improved treatments for patients, starting with multiple sclerosis."

About Rewind Therapeutics

Rewind Therapeutics is developing first-in-class remyelinating therapies for myelin-related diseases and aims to bring them into fast-track clinical development.

Myelin-related diseases, such as multiple sclerosis, are those where the myelin sheath surrounding nerves is damaged leading to deficient nerve transmission that may affect multiple functions, including sensation, cognition and movement, among others. The causes of damage may be genetic, a result of infectious or autoimmune disease or from exposure to toxic agents or other forms of brain injury. There is no cure for demyelinating diseases.

The Company was founded by KU Leuven's Centre for Drug Design and Discovery (CD3) and Axxam S.p.A. (Milano, Italy), a leading provider of integrated discovery services for the Life Sciences. Rewind Therapeutics works in close collaboration with both organisations and a world-class academic network to advance its discovery and development activities.

Rewind Therapeutics is backed by life science investors Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M Ventures and the Flemish investment company PMV, together with CD3 and KU Leuven Gemma Frisius Fonds.

For more information, please go to https://rewindtherapeutics.com/

