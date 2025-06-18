Rewind Therapeutics Strengthens Scientific Advisory Board with Leading International Neurology Experts as it Advances First-in-Class Remyelination Therapy

Professors Shiv Saidha, Cristina Granziera , David Leppert , and Roberto Furlan are world-renowned experts in neuroimaging, multiple sclerosis (MS) biomarkers, neuroimmunology, and translational drug development

Appointments strengthen Rewind's clinical experience as its GPR17 remyelination therapy advances toward clinical trials

LEUVEN, Belgium, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Rewind Therapeutics, which is developing first-in-class treatments for demyelination-associated diseases, today announced the appointment of four internationally renowned neurology innovators: Professors Shiv Saidha, Cristina Granziera, David Leppert, and Roberto Furlan to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). These appointments come at a critical inflection point for Rewind, as it accelerates the development of its first-in-class GPR17 modulator, a novel therapeutic candidate targeting remyelination in neurological disorders, such as MS.

Rewind's lead small-molecule program targets GPR17, a key regulator of oligodendrocyte maturation, with the goal of restoring the brain's natural ability to repair myelin. Modulating GPR17 represents a first-in-class strategy to directly address the failure of remyelination, a central unmet need across neurodegenerative disorders characterized by myelin loss, paving the way for a meaningful impact on patients' lives. These international experts bring global leadership and expertise in neurology, spanning optical coherence tomography (OCT) biomarkers, advanced MRI, and industry-scale MS drug development, and will provide critical translational insights as Rewind advances preparations for the clinical development of its lead program.

Dr Anja Harmeier, CEO of Rewind Therapeutics, said: "Rewind's mission is to deliver therapies that harness the central nervous system's natural capacity for self-repair. Shiv, Cristina, David, and Roberto have each transformed the way multiple sclerosis is understood and treated within their field. Their expertise will be invaluable as we develop the translational strategy, clinical design, and biomarker validation to support our goal of establishing efficacy and differentiation in the highly competitive MS landscape. This is an exciting time for Rewind, and I would like to thank our investors for their continued support as we advance our GPR17 program toward clinical development."

Prof. Shiv Saidha, Professor of Neurology at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, added: "Restoring myelin represents one of the most compelling frontiers in MS treatment. Rewind's targeted GPR17 approach is both scientifically robust and translationally ready. I am delighted to support their efforts to advance this promising therapy into the clinic and, ultimately, to patients in need of regenerative solutions."

Prof. Shiv Saidha, MBBCH, MD, MRCPI, is a Professor of Neurology at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine. He is internationally recognized for his pioneering work in MS research, particularly for utilizing OCT to monitor neuro-axonal damage and repair non-invasively. A founding member and former president of the International Multiple Sclerosis Visual System (IMSVISUAL) consortium, his landmark studies have shown that that retinal layer pathology reflects and can predict disease activity and disability progression in MS. By establishing the retina as a surrogate marker of broader CNS neurodegeneration, his research has paved the way for novel approaches to assess neuroprotection and neuro-restoration in clinical trials. Prof. Saidha has published influential work in leading journals, including The Lancet, Brain, and JAMA Neurology, and continues to shape the development of outcome measures for next-generation MS therapies.

Prof. Cristina Granziera, MD, PhD, is a Professor of Neurology & Biomedical Engineering at the University of Basel and Co-Director of the Research Center for Clinical Neuroimmunology & Neuroscience Basel (RC2NB). As a global pioneer in advanced MRI and multimodal neuroimaging, she leads the Translational Imaging in Neurology (ThINk) Basel group. Her research integrates quantitative MRI and MRI-PET to elucidate mechanisms of neurodegeneration and repair in conditions such as MS, migraine, and stroke. As the recipient of the 2023 Robert Bing Prize for outstanding neurological research, Prof. Granziera is internationally recognized for developing biomarkers that enhance early diagnosis, inform patient stratification, and address therapeutic impact.

Prof. David Leppert, MD, is a Professor of Neurology at the University Hospital Basel and Senior Research Associate at the Research Center for Clinical Neuroimmunology and Neuroscience Basel (RC2NB) at University of Basel. He brings a unique combination of academic expertise and pharmaceutical industry leadership, having previously served as Chief Medical Officer at GeNeuro SA, Therapeutic Area Head for Neuroinflammation & Pain at Novartis, and Neuroscience-Neuroinflammation Head at Roche. With over twenty years of experience in clinical drug development, he has directed global programs that translate preclinical discoveries into significant disease-modifying therapies for MS. Prof. Leppert's current research focuses on validating molecular and imaging markers of neuro-axonal injury and repair, which supports the development of personalized treatment strategies.

Prof. Roberto Furlan, MD, PhD, is an Associate Professor of Medicine at Vita-Salute San Raffaele University and the Director of the Institute of Experimental Neurology in Milan. With over 200 peer-reviewed publications and more than 17,000 citations, Prof. Furlan is a world leader in neuroimmunology. He is the former President of the Italian Association of Neuroimmunology and is the President of the International Society of Neuroimmunology (ISNI). His research focuses on the immune mechanisms underlying neuroinflammatory diseases and the development of experimental therapies targeting CNS inflammation.

With the addition of these distinguished experts to its SAB, Rewind strengthens its clinical and translational capabilities at a pivotal time in the development of its GPR17 remyelination therapy which offers the potential to deliver a transformative therapeutic approach for a broad range of demyelinating diseases, including MS.

About Rewind Therapeutics

Rewind Therapeutics develops first-in-class therapeutics designed to re-initiate remyelination in patients suffering from major debilitating diseases such as multiple sclerosis, optic neuritis, or nerve injuries. A common feature of these illnesses is the loss of the myelin sheath, a protective cover wrapped around the nerves. Repairing or re-installing this sheath (i.e., remyelination) is a crucial factor for halting or reversing disease progression or even curing these diseases. Rewind´s team has extensive R&D expertise and has built a strong patent estate for developing novel remyelination therapeutics. Headquartered in Leuven, Belgium, Rewind is backed by leading life-science investors, including Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, M Ventures, AXXAM, PMV, Sunstone Life Science Ventures, Gemma Frisius Fonds and CD3, KU Leuven.