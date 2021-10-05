Rewarding Self-Help Anthologies Featured in LibraryBub Selection for October
05 Oct, 2021, 16:16 BST
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LibraryBub was established in 2015 by bestselling author Alinka Rutkowska. An industry first, it is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. Imbued with the enthusiasm and ambition of its founder, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. Offering an extensive range of outreach and output, Rutkowska enables thousands of emerging authors to achieve publishing success.
LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Acclaimed author Joshua Davis remembers the fascination of the library when he was growing up. For him, "it was a magical place where you could walk down the aisles, and you never knew what you might find. It was like an adventure." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.
This month's list of impressive books by self-publishing authors appears below. The selected publications have wowed independent critics and have been enthusiastically received by devotees and newfound readers alike. Some have already become Amazon best sellers in their particular categories. Notably, several of the books have won awards within the independent publishing sector.
Below is this month's selection by category.
FICTION
Literature & Fiction
Dancing the Labyrinth by Karen Martin ISBN: 978-0645192209
Decanted by Linda Sheehan ISBN: 978-1684337033
Love Poems: Are You the One? by Steve Ryan ISBN: 978-0615937946
Monica's War by Jo Horne ISBN: 979-8545440597
Once in a Blood Moon by Dorothea Hubble Bonneau ISBN: 978-1087903149
Romance
A Miracle or Two for Christmas by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335240
Science Fiction & Fantasy
Amazing Grace (Book Three of the Grace Lord series) by S.E. Sasaki ISBN: 978-0994790552
Book of 5 by Richard T. ASIN: B095JHSLKW
Lost on a Page by David E. Sharp ISBN: 978-1684337279
Children's
Secret of the Forest: fables for a healthy happy life (Book Two of the Tales of Junah Cat series) by M. R. Neer ISBN: 978-1732217638
Why Is Pono Not Pono Today? by Deb Lewis ISBN: 978-0991483044
Yoga with My Foster Mom by Zoevera A. Jackson ISBN: 978-1735204208
NON-FICTION
Biographies & Memoirs
Delilah and Others like Her by Trish Titus ISBN: 978-1732335219
Lucy's People: an Ethiopian memoir (Book One of the Saba & Lucy's People series) by Mesfin Tadesse and Ianet Bastyan ISBN: 978-0648828723
Toward Happier Choices by Michael Oborn ISBN: 978-1793809193
Religion & Spirituality
O Beloved: being, becoming and beyond by Shunya Pragya ISBN: 979-8650371922
Self-Help
Business, Life and the Universe: Volume 3 by Corey Poirier ISBN: 978-0986792199
The Happiness Journal: your daily inspirational sips toward reaching happiness by Viet Hung ISBN: 978-1692384937
Share Your Message with the World by Tony Gambone ISBN: 978-0992817381
"The results from the LibraryBub promotion were so impressive," says author Charles Veley. "The newsletter got great open and click rates!" He's convinced that it's "a great way to increase discoverability".
Librarians are encouraged to sign up for LibraryBub at http://librarybub.com/
Independent publishers should visit http://librarybub.com/authors/ to submit their books for consideration.
Media Contact:
Alinka Rutkowska
alinka@leaderspress.com
www.leaderspress.com
SOURCE LibraryBub
Share this article