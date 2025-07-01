High Performance Manual Featured in LibraryBub Selection for July

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Collins, author of Good to Great, sees discipline as the key to making businesses perform at the highest level — disciplined people, disciplined thought and disciplined action. In his book, Cutting Through, Bernie Haffey describes that discipline for a business in terms of having a "framework of an established set of principles that guides all they do". It is a comprehensive exploration into the nuances of the key high-performance management systems that turn good companies into great ones.

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Business author Alex Banayan recalls being a young man trying to work out his direction in life. "The question of what I wanted to do with my life eventually turned into 'How did the people who did know what they wanted to do break through? How did Bill Gates sell his first piece of software when nobody knew his name? How did Steven Spielberg, who'd been rejected from film school, become the youngest major studio director in Hollywood history?'

I went to the library and ripped through business books and biographies, searching for answers." By doing so, it was clear that no one had written the exact book that he wanted to read, so he decided to write it himself! Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Mystery & Thriller

The Opaque Conspiracy by Grace Flores-Hughes ISBN: 978-1637352236

NONFICTION

Business

Author Inc: the entrepreneur's secret playbook to skyrocketing leads and sales by self-publishing a book (Book One of the Entrepreneur Success series) by Ray Brehm, Nathan Andersen et al. ISBN: 978-1732783058

Automotive Search Marketing: a car dealer's guide to Google by Alex Melen ISBN: 978-1637352113

Business Success Secrets: entrepreneurial thinking that works by Tamara L. Nall, Victor Agapov et al. ISBN: 978-1637350522

Cutting Through by Bernie Haffey ISBN: 978-1637350232

Falling Forward: a guide for facing adversity and planning your life by Gordon Wollman ISBN: 978-1637352489

How I Sold 80,000 Books: book marketing for authors (self publishing through Amazon and other retailers) by Alinka Rutkowska ISBN: 978-1943386055

Investpreneur: real estate lessons for the determined investor (Book Two of the I Can. I Will. Watch Me! series) by Kristin Cripps ISBN: 978-1943386857

Lead To Disrupt: 7 keys to success in the changing world by Kumar R. Parakala ISBN: 978-1637352618

Leadership GLUE by Kae Wagner ISBN: 978-1637352540

Mastering the TPS Blueprint: transforming trauma into triumph by Darius A. Ross ISBN: 979-8998713002

Play Bold: how to win the business game through creative destruction by Magnus Penker ISBN: 978-1943386925

The Price Whisperer: a holistic approach to pricing power by Per Sjöfors ISBN: 978-1637351178

Resilience under Fire: from breakdown to breakthrough by Jochen Schwenk ISBN: 978-1637353806

Success DNA: mastering persistence in leadership and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Manuel R. Aragon, Golshan Barazesh et al. ISBN: 978-1637353875

Success Mindsets: how top entrepreneurs succeed in business and life by Alinka Rutkowska, Nedra J. Barr et al. ISBN: 978-1637350928

Who Moved My Data?: data-driven strategies in modern finance by Craig Fookes and Greg Hood ISBN: 978-1637353745

You Are Not Them: the authentic entrepreneur's way by Sid Mohasseb ISBN: 978-1637350485

Health, Family & Lifestyle

How To Live to 100: secrets from the world's happiest centenarians by Elizabeth Lopez ISBN: 978-1943386550

Tom Lewis, author of the business manual Solid Ground, recommends LibraryBub to self-publishing authors to yield results and to save time. He explains, "I had planned on spending weeks researching and mailing a press kit to market my books to libraries across the nation, but was so pleased to find LibraryBub, who promoted my book to libraries for me!" He adds, "Within the first week, LibraryBub ensured the visibility of my book to some 2,400 librarians. They also got my book listed on a press release that was featured on CBS."

Librarians are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub.

Independent publishers should go to https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub to submit their books for consideration.