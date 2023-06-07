Retail Banking Market to Hit $2,840.70 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global retail banking market size is expected to reach USD 2,840.70 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2023 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The growth is attributed to the increasing focus of banks on improving the customer experience through offering competitive interest rates and improved customer connectivity. By providing better rates and strengthening customer interactions, banks aim to attract and retain customers, leading to increased market demand for their services.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The private sector banks segment dominated the market. The private sector banks have invested significantly in technology and digital transformation. They have embraced advancements such as online and mobile banking, chatbots, and seamless digital payment solutions, contributing to the segment's growth.

The debit and credit cards segment is expected to experience rapid growth due to the rise of e-commerce and online shopping. Cards are the preferred payment method for online transactions, providing a seamless and secure payment experience.

The Middle East & Africa region is expected to experience rapid growth. Digital transformation is playing a pivotal role in the growth of the retail banking industry in the MEA region. The widespread adoption of smartphones and increasing internet penetration have created a conducive environment for digital banking services.

Read full market research report for more latest insights, "Retail Banking Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Public Sector Banks, Private Sector Banks, Foreign Banks), By Service (Saving & Checking Accounts, Credit & Debit Cards), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Retail Banking Market Growth & Trends

In addition, the stable nature of retail deposits in a demand-driven economy contributes to the growth of the market. Retail banks typically rely on customer deposits as a stable and reliable source of funding. As customers trust the stability of retail banking institutions, they are more likely to deposit their funds, providing banks with a solid foundation for lending and other banking activities. This stability allows retail banks to operate with lower marketing efforts and focus on meeting the evolving expectations of customers for various products and services.

Another factor is the ongoing modification of business processes by retail banking companies to reduce operational costs. By streamlining operations and optimizing efficiency, banks can lower their expenses and potentially pass on cost savings to customers in the form of more competitive rates and fees. This cost-reduction strategy enhances the attractiveness of their products and services, driving the growth of the retail banking industry.

The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the importance of remote banking services, pushing banks to improve their digital infrastructure and customer experience. As a result, customers who may have been hesitant to embrace digital banking before the pandemic became more comfortable and experienced the benefits of convenience, speed, and accessibility. This shift in customer behavior and the growing acceptance of digital banking services are expected to have a lasting positive impact on the growth trajectory of the retail banking industry.

Retail Banking Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global retail banking market based on type, service, and region

Retail Banking Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Public Sector Banks

Private Sector Banks

Foreign Banks

Community Development Banks

Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFC)

Retail Banking Market - Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

Saving and Checking Accounts

Transactional Account

Personal Loan

Home Loan

Mortgages

Debit and Credit Cards

ATM Cards

Certificates of Deposits

Retail Banking Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

UK



Germany



France



Italy

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA)

(KSA)

UAE



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Retail Banking Market

BNP Paribas

Citigroup, Inc.

HSBC Group

ICBC

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Bank of America Corporation

Barclays

China Construction Bank

Deutsche Bank AG

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc.

Wells Fargo

