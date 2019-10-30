Resale is the New Retail: Vestiaire Collective Opens First Permanent Boutique Space at Selfridges, London

- Exclusive retail meets resale collaboration

LONDON, Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective , the leading global community platform for desirable pre-owned fashion, announces an exciting new partnership with Selfridges London department store to launch its first ever permanent in-store destination. The initiative represents a collaborative and long-term mission between the two brands: to make circular fashion the retail standard.

Extending the life of clothing by an extra nine months of active use would reduce carbon, waste and water footprints by around 20-30% each.* Working to close the circular loop, this collaboration offers consumers the opportunity to sell items they no longer wear and extend the lifespan of pre-owned pieces already in circulation, a positive step in driving this circular mission.

The boutique opening marks Vestiaire Collective's 10th birthday, a celebratory and pivotal moment for the brand. In the first UK partnership of its kind, customers will be able to both buy and sell pre-owned desirable fashion in-store. The first edit of 200 unique pieces will include a selection of 10 iconic rare vintage finds, which Vestiaire Collective have sourced exclusively for Selfridges. This exclusively curated edit of accessories and ready-to-wear pieces is representative of the designers, moments and movements that have shaped the fashion industry, highlighting original Paco Rabanne, conceptual Maison Martin Margiela and vintage Versace, all extremely rare and exclusive to the boutique.

The space translates the digital brand's DNA into a physical environment, encompassing all elements that make Vestiaire Collective a unique destination to shop the most desirable pre-owned fashion pieces online. Following the huge success of a two-week Vestiaire Collective residency at Selfridges London in 2018, which included a drop-off service, there will be a dedicated resale point where customers can deposit items through the Concierge Service and Vestiaire Collective App in real time. This unique element is a positive step in extending the lifespan of products, fuelling the sharing economy.

Max Bittner, CEO Vestiaire Collective, comments:

"Marking Vestiaire Collective's 10th birthday, this innovative partnership with Selfridges London celebrates a pivotal moment for resale and the retail industry. Responding to changes within the consumer landscape, this partnership aims to raise awareness of the importance of circular fashion in order to drive positive long-lasting change in the fashion ecosystem."

"We are excited to be partnering with Vestiaire Collective to launch their first physical destination in our Oxford Street store. Together we are committed to making the circular fashion system accessible and engaging, complementing our wider fashion offer, as part of Selfridges central Buying Better, Inspiring Change strategy," says Selfridges Executive Buying Director, Sebastian Manes.

The permanent boutique space launches 30th October 2019 in the Designer Studio on 3, Selfridges London.

