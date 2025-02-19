VESTIAIRE COLLECTIVE PARTNERS WITH PARIS HILTON FOR CLOSET SALE FEATURING ICONIC LOOKS WITH PROCEEDS BENEFITING HILTON'S NONPROFIT 11:11 MEDIA IMPACT

NEW YORK, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestiaire Collective , the leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion, announces its latest celebrity closet sale with OG influencer, entrepreneur, innovator, and philanthropist Paris Hilton with net proceeds benefiting her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact and their efforts to support relief for the LA fires, where she's been leveraging her platform to raise awareness, provide resources, and assist affected communities.

Vestiaire Collective x Paris Hilton

As a certified B-Corp, Vestiaire Collective is partnering with Hilton, a longtime circular fashion advocate, on this exclusive charity sale, selling nearly 100 pre-loved pieces directly from Hilton's personal closet that showcase her iconic style and fashion evolution, from socialite to modern business mogul.

The sale is a unique opportunity to own pieces from a bona fide fashion icon, including a Juicy Couture velour tracksuit, Paris Hilton-signed slogan T-shirts and Von Dutch jacket, bedazzled denim jackets with "Paris Hilton" embroidered on the back, and a vintage Takashi Murakami x Louis Vuitton bag. Among other standouts are a Miu Miu studded biker jacket, her signature mini dresses from brands such as Lanvin, Mugler, Self-Portrait, and Zhivago, and a selection of handbags and shoes from Balenciaga, Versace, and Giuseppe Zanotti. Max Mara has also lent their support to the sale by donating the Max Mara 101801 topcoat, a timeless piece that Paris has reworn, while Pamella Roland, a longtime supporter of Hilton, has donated an evening dress. Prices range from $75 to $2250 and will be available to purchase globally.

"I've always embraced taking risks and having fun with fashion. I hope the pieces in my closet inspire others to experiment with their style and celebrate originality. This sale will support my charity's work around relief efforts for the devastating LA fires and our ongoing mission to protect vulnerable youth from child abuse and bring hope to those in need. I can't think of a better way to combine my greatest passions, fashion and charity, than with a closet sale. I'm so thankful to Vestiaire Collective for championing not only charitable causes but also pushing consumers to make fun, iconic fashion choices," says Hilton, CEO of 11:11 Media Impact.

Net proceeds from the sale will be donated to 11:11 Media Impact, a non-profit founded by Hilton to protect children globally, historically focusing on ending institutional child abuse due to Paris's lived-experience. Hilton, a vocal advocate for the issue, played a key role in passing the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act in December 2024 which requires greater transparency of youth residential treatment facilities in the United States. As a resident of Los Angeles, Hilton has been actively supporting the California wildfire recovery efforts through 11:11 Media Impact. The proceeds of the closet sale will also go towards providing financial assistance to families who have lost their homes, providing short-term housing, and daily essentials.

"Fashion has the power to tell stories of self-expression and identity, and our closet sales have always been about celebrating trailblazers. Paris is a true icon, inspiring us not only with her bold style, but also with her courage to share her personal story to spark change. As pioneers in the fashion industry, committed to creating a more sustainable future, we are proud to collaborate with Paris, a changemaker advocating for the rights of children and teens," says Co-founder and President of Vestiaire Collective, Fanny Moizant.

The sale also features unique content across Paris Hilton's personal channels and Vestiaire Collective-owned channels, including an interview with Hilton and editorial content on the main homepage, as well as dedicated e-mails and curated shopping features.

Founded in Paris in 2009, Vestiaire Collective stands out by offering its global community of fashion lovers access to one-of-a-kind wardrobes from around the world, as well as maintaining official partnerships with some of the biggest names in luxury fashion, including Burberry, Gucci, Chloé, and more.

With over 5 million items in the catalog and 30,000 new listings daily, Vestiaire Collective has become the top choice to buy and sell pre-loved luxury fashion. With monthly celebrity, influencer, and tastemaker closet sales, Vestiaire Collective offers its millions of members access to coveted closets from all around the world, like Hilton's, with previous celebrity closet sales including Jessica Chastain, Laura Dern, Chloe Fineman, Kim Kardashian, Jessica Alba, Candace Bushnell, Karen Elson, and more.

This partnership with Hilton is part of the company's ambitious growth strategy in the United States and follows another major pop culture moment for the brand: its 2024 feature in Season 4 of Emily in Paris. The United States is now Vestiaire Collective's largest market, representing 20% of its total business.

About Vestiaire Collective

Vestiaire Collective is the leading global platform for pre-loved luxury fashion. The company's mission is to transform the fashion industry for a more sustainable future, through empowering its community to shop more consciously. Driven by the philosophy 'Think First, Buy Second', Vestiaire Collective offers a trusted space for its community to prolong the life of its most-loved fashion pieces. The platform's innovative features simplify the selling and buying process, as well as giving its members access to one-of-a-kind wardrobes from around the world. The company boasts a curation of 5 million desirable items. Co-founded in 2009 by two female entrepreneurs in Paris, Vestiaire Collective is a Certified B Corporation® and is active in 70 countries worldwide.

About 11:11 Media Impact

11:11 Media Impact, founded by Paris Hilton, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating meaningful and lasting change worldwide. Rooted in Paris's lived experiences, the organization leverages strategic advocacy, socially-conscious storytelling, and philanthropic investments to address critical issues such as protecting children from institutional child abuse and fostering inclusion for individuals with learning and thinking differences.

Since its inception, 11:11 Media Impact has achieved significant milestones, including the passage of the federal Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, the enactment of 10 U.S. state laws safeguarding youth in residential treatment facilities, and the successful repatriation of American children from abusive facilities abroad. In addition to its child protection work, Paris has been a passionate advocate for ADHD awareness and a steadfast supporter of LGBTQIA+ direct service organizations.

With over 21.5 billion earned media impressions in 2024 alone, 11:11 Media Impact harnesses innovative strategies and Paris's global influence to drive systemic change, deliver justice for survivors, and protect vulnerable children around the world.

