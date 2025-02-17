Reolink Makes Wireless Security Camera Systems Accessible to All Homes

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For those new to home security, the camera options can be overwhelming, and the thought of installing a new system may seem daunting. But what if protecting your home didn't have to be complicated? Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, is introducing the Wireless Security Camera System specifically designed for beginners. With two easy-to-install battery-powered Wi-Fi security cameras, two solar panels, and a central home hub, this all-in-one wireless system makes a convenient and reliable experience accessible to everyone.

Subscription-Free for Local Storage & Multi-Device Management

Reolink Home Hub serves as the central control unit for up to eight Reolink cameras (excluding 4G models), and users can easily access live feeds and recorded footage of high-definition main streams from multiple cameras. Once any connected cameras are triggered, the Reolink Home Hub will sound an alarm immediately.

Even better, it comes with a 64GB microSD card and two microSD card slots that are expandable up to 2×512GB, for secure, private local storage without any monthly fees. Additionally, the Hub includes a security briefing function, offering motion detection statistics by day, week, or month, along with event dates, plus easy access to recorded footage for playback. This ensures users can stay informed and access key security footage with ease.

Argus 4 Pro Wireless Security System for Day & Night Vibrant Color

The Reolink Home Hub system includes two of Reolink's award-winning Argus 4 Pro cameras - the world's first 4K battery-powered camera with 180° panoramic view, and two 6-watt solar panels for comprehensive security coverage. Each camera features ColorX Technology, delivering vibrant, crystal-clear footage even in low-light conditions, without relying on infrared lights. Starting today, the Argus 4 Pro wireless security system is on sale for $329.99 on the Reolink website and Amazon, minus an extra 5% discount with the code "hub021705".

Argus PT Ultra Wireless Security System for 360° All-Around Coverage

Pairing two 4K pan-tilt standalone Reolink Argus PT Ultra cameras with two 6-watt solar panels, this system offers flexible and reliable security for users at home. The Argus PT Ultra features an impressive 355-degree pan and 140-degree tilt, ensuring a blindspot-free viewing experience. Additionally, this smart camera uses advanced detection algorithms to identify the movements of people, vehicles, and pets, sending timely notifications via the Reolink app. The Argus PT Ultra wireless security system is on sale for $279.99 on the Reolink website and Amazon, minus an extra 5% discount with the code "hub021705".

In addition to these two systems, Reolink also offers Home Hub bundles paired with other battery-powered Wi-Fi cameras to meet different home security needs. For more information, please visit the Reolink website and Amazon store.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2619717/Reolink_Wireless_Security_System.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2494855/Reolink_Logo.jpg