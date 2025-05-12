LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, announces the debuts of Altas, an industry-leading 4MP Wi-Fi battery camera with pre-recording capability. Whether it's capturing the moments leading up to a doorstep delivery, monitoring for months on a single charge, or seeing every detail clearly in the dark, Altas brings users peace of mind - no guesswork required.

Reolink Debuts Altas: Leading 10s Pre-Recording Battery Camera

Now available for pre-order in United Kingdom, Altas with a 6-watt solar panel retails for £139.99 on Reolink.com. From now until May 26, users can pre-order £1 to receive an 15% OFF code via email. The code is valid from May 27 to June 1.

Catch Every Moment with Smart Pre-Recording

Compared to conventional battery cameras that start recording after the PIR sensor is triggered, Reolink Altas utilizes smart pre-recording and captures footage up to 10 seconds before motion is detected. By preserving the critical lead-up to an event, Altas ensures the entire sequence is recorded—from the first subtle movement to the full incident—so users never miss a key detail. From spotting a visitor's approach to catching the first sign of suspicious activity, every second counts.

Massive Battery for Extended Protection

Altas features a massive 20,000mAh high-capacity battery for a continuous and worry-free protection. On a full charge, the camera delivers up to 336 hours (14 days) of pre-recording function. In motion-triggered mode using the PIR sensor, Altas can extend battery life up to 540 days - based on 300 seconds of daily video capture.

To make things even easier, users can pair Altas with a 6-watt solar panel. Just one hour of direct sunlight per day is enough to keep the camera continuously powered for pre-recording function. This means less manual charging, lower energy use, and round-the-clock protection with minimal effort.

True Color Vision Day & Night in Dimmest Lights

Altas also features Reolink's cutting-edge ColorX technology, using an ultra-large F1.0 aperture lens and a 1/1.8" sensor to captures up to four times more light than traditional infrared (IR) cameras. This results in sharp, 2K resolution footage with vivid colors, even in extremely low-light environments.

Beyond brightness, ColorX minimizes common issues found in spotlight-only cameras, such as harsh reflections from walls, providing users with clearer and more actionable video footage at night.

Altas also features AI-powered detection for people, animals, and vehicles - without subscription fees, plus local storage enables even smarter and safer protection.

With the launch of Altas camera, Reolink continues to push the boundaries of smart home security, combining advanced features with an intuitive, user-centric design to deliver more complete protection for everyday life.

To learn more about the Reolink Altas and Altas Series, please visit Reolink.com.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. Learn more about Reolink's offerings at Reolink.com.

