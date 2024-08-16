Remember Aid Heroes this World Humanitarian Day, says Human Appeal

Leading UK humanitarian aid organisation calls for increased support for vital role of humanitarian workers in crises around the globe

MANCHESTER, England, Aug. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Appeal, a UK-based humanitarian aid charity, calls on the public to engage with humanitarian causes and this World Humanitarian Day (19th August) to galvanise support and increase awareness of challenges facing displaced communities.

Recent news from the European Commission revealed that 120 million people have been forcibly displaced in the world, marking a historic increase and the twelfth consecutive annual rise in global figures. The UN also estimates that almost 360 people across 72 countries will be in need of humanitarian aid in 2024, reaching record levels. The Global Humanitarian Overview estimates that to meet the need of humanitarian aid, an additional $48.65B is required.

Considering these stark statistics, Human Appeal calls for increased engagement and support amid the ongoing humanitarian crises in Gaza, Ukraine, Syria and beyond, to commemorate dedication and sacrifice of humanitarian aid workers. Addressing the immediate threat of famine, illness and sanitation during times of crisis requires collective effort, and Human Appeal reminds the public to support humanitarian causes this World Humanitarian Day.

Owais Khan, Deputy CEO of Human Appeal, comments, 'We're witnessing unprecedented humanitarian crises around the world, which highlight the need to increase humanitarian aid. To meet this global need will require collective effort from individuals, corporates and governments alike. This is why we're calling on the public to follow the UN this World Humanitarian Day, and take action to stand in solidarity both with those who need our help, and those who are dedicated to helping others day in, day out.'

By extending this invitation to take individual steps towards collective change, Human Appeal is showcasing how each of us has the opportunity at home to make an impact around the world. Whether by volunteering time, donating funds or taking part in humanitarian activities, each of us can help save or transform lives.

About Human Appeal

Human Appeal (registered charity 1154288) is a fully independent British charity and humanitarian NGO based in Manchester, UK. It was established in 1991 and runs targeted aid relief programmes in collaboration with recognised global organisations like the United Nations. Its purpose is to save lives through emergency response and sustainable development programmes, across over 25 countries worldwide.

