Reliance Cyber Unveils Highly Anticipated Report "Five Years of GDPR: From Revolution to Evolution."

LONDON, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reliance Cyber, a leading data privacy and cybersecurity solutions provider, proudly announces the release of their groundbreaking report, "Five Years of GDPR: From Revolution to Evolution." This in-depth report examines the impact, challenges, and advancements of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in the five years since its implementation.

As data breaches and privacy concerns continue to make headlines, organisations worldwide face the complexities of safeguarding personal information. The GDPR, a radical regulation that reshaped the data privacy landscape, has played a pivotal role in this journey. It introduced new obligations for organisations using personal data, enhanced individuals' data rights, and set stricter requirements for accountability. It established a best-in-class framework emulated globally, ensuring data is processed with the highest standards of security, transparency, and lawfulness.

Since its introduction, significant developments have shaped the GDPR landscape, including record fines, businesses adapting to its requirements, clarifications from EU organisations, Brexit implications, and advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. These factors have made GDPR increasingly relevant to the modern workplace.

Five years on, Reliance Cyber's team of experts has analysed the GDPR from various angles, exploring data-related insights, reasons for variations in fines issued by Data Protection Authorities, the tech firms' regulatory challenges, the evolving role of Data Protection Officers, and the future of UK-EU cooperation in data protection post-Brexit.

While some may view GDPR as a burden to business, it is, in fact, a positive development for individual rights and freedoms, raising the ethical and administrative standards. The GDPR encourages organisations to treat clients' and employees' data with respect, build trusting relationships through informed communication, and ensure the adequate protection of sensitive information. This framework holds businesses accountable and fosters transparency for the benefit of all.

Key Highlights of the Report Include:

Regulatory evolution: Understand how GDPR has evolved since inception, including updates, amendments, and implications for businesses.

Compliance challenges: Explore challenges organisations face in achieving and maintaining GDPR compliance, with practical strategies to overcome obstacles.

Lessons from failures: Learn from compelling case studies of prominent global companies, including Meta, British Airways, and Interserve, examining their data privacy and protection shortcomings.

Data protection best practices: Discover innovative approaches and best practices employed by industry leaders to ensure robust data privacy and protection.

Technological advancements: Uncover the latest technological solutions addressing GDPR compliance, such as encryption, anonymisation, and secure data storage.

Global impact: Understand GDPR's influence on international data protection regulations and navigate cross-border data transfers post-Brexit.

Future outlook: Gain insights into the future of data privacy and protection, including upcoming regulatory developments and emerging trends.

"We are delighted to launch our highly anticipated report, 'Five Years of GDPR: From Revolution to Evolution.', which delves into the transformative five-year journey of GDPR," said Andrew Wychrij, Senior Cyber Security Consultant at Reliance Cyber. "Our goal is to deliver unparalleled insights to organisations grappling with data privacy and protection, providing in-depth analysis of the GDPR. This report serves as an invaluable resource for those looking to understand, and ultimately navigate the intricate landscape of data protection."

To download the full report, please visit: https://reliancecyber.com/news/report-five-years-of-gdpr

