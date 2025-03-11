RefrigiWear® Acquires Fortdress Group

NORWICH, England, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, accessories, and personal protective equipment, today announced the acquisition of the Fortdress Group, based in Wilnsdorf, Germany, making it part of the RefrigiWear Family, alongside FlexiTog, Goldfreeze and Tessuto. The acquisition of the Fortdress Group, which is one of Europe's largest suppliers for insulated workwear, expands RefrigiWear's European footprint and underscores the company's commitment to protecting European personnel working in refrigerated environments.

FlexiTog (PRNewsfoto/FlexiTog)

The Fortdress Group, which also includes the Cold Tex brand from the Netherlands that they purchased in 2024, has a long reputation of delivering high-quality, innovative products that protect workers in extreme conditions. This includes environments, sometimes well-below freezing, in the cold chain that are necessary to protect and deliver temperature-sensitive products, including food, to consumers safely.

"It is RefrigiWear's mission to provide first-class, warm safety apparel that protects hard-working men and women as they produce, store and deliver food to consumers around the world," states Ryan Silberman, CEO of RefrigiWear. "Their work is critical, and we are proud to now be the largest provider in the world for this space, with the largest product offering dedicated to keeping people warm, safe, and productive as they do their important jobs."

The Fortdress Group acquisition follows the purchases of FlexiTog (UK, 2024), Tessuto (Netherlands, 2024) and Goldfreeze (UK, 2025) made by the company in Europe. The products from all the company's brands, both in Europe as well as in North America, are used widely in food production and distribution facilities that operate in cold temperatures. They are also used in outdoor work environments where wet weather and cold temperatures are major challenges to safety and productivity.

"Ensuring we can deliver quality products and excellent services is a part of our DNA," continues Silberman. "As a large, well-established and trusted brand, Fortdress will help us reinforce that dedication to customers worldwide."

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted in real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at pro.refrigiwear.com.

Contact:

sales@flexitog.com

FlexiTog UK Ltd, The Granary Business Park, School Road, Neatishead, NR12 8BU, UK, (+44) 1692 400 300

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2638967/FlexiTog_Logo.jpg