Tessuto and Goldfreeze join FlexiTog as part of the Global RefrigiWear family

NORWICH, England, Feb. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- RefrigiWear, the leading manufacturer of insulated industrial workwear, accessories, and personal protective equipment, today announced the acquisition of two European workwear companies. The first, Tessuto, is a Netherlands-based supplier of insulated apparel for cold chain workers with a strong reputation for high-quality, customized freezer and cold store clothing. The second, Goldfreeze, is a UK-based supplier of protective apparel for both cold and heat.

Goldfreeze and Tessuto join FlexiTog as part of the Refrigiwear family of cold protection workwear brands.

These newly acquired companies join FlexiTog, a UK-based firm acquired by RefrigiWear in January 2024, as part of the RW Workwear group in Europe, making RefrigiWear the largest global company focused on insulated PPE for the extreme temperatures of the cold chain. As a whole and with these new acquisitions, RefrigiWear advances its mission to deliver high-quality products that keep users warm and protected from harsh conditions so they can perform the duties that help move food products through the cold chain to kitchen tables around the world.

"Supporting our customers wherever they are is an important goal for our company," says Ryan Silberman, CEO of RefrigiWear. "The addition of Tessuto and Goldfreeze, who have superb reputations for quality and cold protection, helps us deliver on our promise to customers around the world."

This trio of European brands, along with the RefrigiWear and Samco brands serving North and South America, deliver insulated apparel, footwear and accessories for people working in food production and distribution facilities that operate in below-freezing temperatures. Their products are also widely used in outdoor work environments where wet weather and cold temperatures are major challenges to safety and productivity.

"For our customers, we are growing the selection of products, as well as an expanding our service capabilities," adds Rolf Lyon, Managing Director of FlexiTog, and Tarek Hayat, Managing Director of Goldfreeze also adds "Our current and future customers are going to be the biggest beneficiaries of bringing these brands into the RW Workwear group."

About RefrigiWear, LLC

Founded in 1954 by Myron Breakstone, RefrigiWear makes the toughest workwear for the toughest workers and for the coldest conditions. With a long history rooted real-world experience, RefrigiWear understands the challenges of working in extreme cold, helping the company deliver high-quality insulated workwear that stands up to the coldest, dirtiest, harshest conditions imaginable. All RefrigiWear brands focus on providing the highest-quality workwear and best overall value. RefrigiWear is based in Dahlonega, GA. Learn more at pro.refrigiwear.com.

