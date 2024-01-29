LONDON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search, interim and leadership advisory firm known for its commitment to connecting exceptional leaders with transformative opportunities, is delighted to announce that Oliver Caines joins the firm. Oliver, an experienced search professional with more than ten years' industry experience, will join the Retail practice at Redgrave, bringing in-depth industry knowledge and search acumen to the team.

Redgrave Welcomes Oliver Caines to Its Retail Practice, Expanding Their Executive Search Expertise in the Retail Sector

Oliver's experience in executive search is reflected by a track record of helping organisations build highly successful teams. As a Principal in the Consumer and Retail practice, he will focus on identifying, attracting, and appointing senior leadership talent across a range of clients, from publicly listed and family-owned companies to private equity-backed organisations. Oliver is adept at identifying and nurturing leadership potential, ensuring alignment between talent and organisational goals.

David Angel, Managing Partner at Redgrave, commented, "Oliver brings a wealth of experience and expertise, high levels of commitment, and a genuine passion for the Retail industry. His expertise and ability to foresee and adapt to the evolving needs of his clients will be invaluable as we further strengthen our position as a leading advisory firm."

Dan Rymer, Head of Redgrave's Consumer and Retail practice, added, "Oliver's track record in the Retail industry aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver exceptional experiences and outcomes for our clients. His approach is aligns perfectly with the industry he supports. Oliver is agile, dynamic, insightful, and forward-thinking. An ideal addition to our team."

Oliver Caines commented, "Joining Redgrave felt like a natural step. The firm's strong values, progressive outlook, and culture of collaboration resonates with me. My mission at Redgrave is to support our clients in the retail sector, connecting them with leaders who can drive positive change in the industry. I am excited to begin this new chapter and contribute to enhancing the firm's success in the years ahead."

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327839/Ollie_Caines.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg