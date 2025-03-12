Redgrave Expands with the Launch of Energy & Natural Resources Practice, Appointing Raj Rajesh as Head of Practice

LONDON and NEW YORK, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave , a leading executive search, interim, and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, investors, and leaders, announced today the launch of its Energy & Natural Resources practice. This expansion reinforces Redgrave's commitment to delivering world-class executive search and leadership advisory solutions to organisations across the energy sector. Leading this initiative is Raj Rajesh, who joins as Head of Energy & Natural Resources.

Redgrave's Energy & Natural Resources practice will focus on delivering high-impact leadership talent solutions, helping businesses successfully navigate energy transition, sustainability challenges, and operational transformation.

For over two decades, Raj has partnered with organisations in the energy, mining, and industrial sectors to navigate critical transitions. Specialising in executive search and human capital consulting, he aligns leadership talent with strategic business goals, driving success across areas including climate change mitigation, decarbonisation, and the evolving energy landscape. Raj serves clients across EMEA and the U.S., bringing a global perspective to the practice.

"The global energy sector is at a pivotal moment, requiring visionary leadership to drive decarbonisation and innovation," said David Angel, Managing Partner at Redgrave. "Raj's proven track record and deep understanding of the industry will enable us to provide significant value to our clients as they navigate this landscape. His appointment reinforces Redgrave's dedication to providing high quality executive search and leadership advice, equipping organisations with the talent required for long-term growth. We are delighted to welcome him to Redgrave."

Raj commented: "I am passionate about partnering with clients to build diverse and effective leadership teams that drive sustainable growth. As the energy landscape continues to evolve, organisations require forward-thinking leadership who can navigate complex challenges and seize emerging opportunities. I look forward to supporting our clients shape the future of the sector."

