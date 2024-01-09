LONDON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search, interim and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, investors, and leaders, is delighted to announce the return of Imogen Seear. Imogen re-joins Redgrave, bringing deep expertise in the Travel and Lifestyle sectors.

Redgrave Expands Consumer Practice With Appointment of Imogen Seear, Who Re-Joins As Principal

Supporting Redgrave's clients in the UK and Europe, Imogen's expertise extends beyond the Travel and Lifestyle sectors, encompassing premium brands across fashion and beauty, and health and well-being. Imogen's strategy and transformation expertise, particularly in working with private equity funds and their portfolio companies, positions her at the forefront of industry evolution.

David Angel, Redgrave's Managing Partner, stated: "Imogen's experience and deep understanding of the Consumer industry supports our commitment to partnering with our growing global client base. Her return further strengthens our expertise in this ever-evolving sector and her insights and strategic approach to talent acquisition and leadership development will prove invaluable in this space."

"Imogen's return is another exciting step forward for our Consumer Practice," says Dan Rymer, Head of Consumer. "Her expertise in the travel and premium brands sectors will enhance our ability to innovate and deliver exceptional talent solutions for our clients. Her strategic thinking and track record in talent acquisition aligns with our ambitious goals."

Reflecting on her return, Imogen shares: "Coming back to Redgrave is the perfect next step in my career. The firm's focus on driving innovation in the Consumer space aligns perfectly with my professional aspirations and personal passions. My previous experiences have enriched my perspectives, and I look forward to leveraging this to support and guide our clients in navigating the complexities of executive leadership and strategic, transformational growth."

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2313652/Imogen_Seear.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2171405/Redgrave_Logo.jpg