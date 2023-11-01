Redgrave Expands Business & Professional Services Practice With Appointment of Kieran Dines As Principal

LONDON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Redgrave, a leading executive search, interim and leadership advisory firm supporting business owners, investors, and leaders, today announced the appointment of Kieran Dines as a Principal in its Business & Professional Services practice.

Kieran brings more than 12 years' experience partnering with companies across the Business Services sector to identify and appoint board and C-suite professionals across a wide range of sub-sectors throughout the UK and beyond.

Prior to joining Redgrave, Kieran was a Director at a talent solutions consultancy, where he led the Property & Real Estate and Manufacturing practices, offering executive search, interim management and recruitment solutions. Prior to this, he spent more than six years in a FTSE-listed recruitment business, focussed on the Facilities Management sector.

In his role at Redgrave, he will work closely with equity-backed, listed, and privately owned organisations to help them identify and appoint the best talent to drive their growth and success.

"We're delighted to have Kieran join us", shared David Angel, Managing Partner at Redgrave. "His background in executive search and his depth of knowledge of the Business & Professional Services sectors make him a natural fit at Redgrave. He will be a great asset as we navigate the complexities of the market and help our clients move towards operational excellence."

Matthew Leedham, Partner and head of Business & Professional Services, added, "Kieran's appointment is a testament to our commitment to providing our clients with the highest quality talent solutions. His ability to understand client challenges and create effective talent solutions aligns perfectly with our ethos. We're confident that he will play a key role in helping our clients achieve their talent goals".

Kieran commented, "My focus has always been on delivering for my clients, enjoying long-term relationships built on clear communication and transparency. I believe that Redgrave's culture aligns perfectly with that approach and I'm delighted to be here."

About Redgrave

Redgrave is a global leadership advisory firm with a relentless passion for people.

They help leaders shape the future of businesses by delivering solutions that complement their culture and their ambition.

Redgrave connects organisations with exceptional talent to drive their growth and success. The firm offers a range of services, including search, executive assessment, executive interim and talent consulting.

