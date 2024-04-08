Record-Breaking $9 Million Returned to Players Through AskGamblers Complaint Service in 2023 Alone

In 2023, AskGamblers continued to break records via AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service (AGCCS), including the amount of money returned to players in one year.

BELGRADE, Serbia, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service report has officially been released, highlighting all the most important milestones, record-breaking numbers, and major accomplishments for the year 2023. Among the most impressive achievements is once again the total sum of all recovered money: $9,031,914.04 in just one year.

Furthermore, the AGGCS annual report underlines that out of all the complaints received in 2023, the team accepted 3,239 cases, and successfully resolved 2,267 complaints, which amounts to a 70% resolution success rate.

Additionally, the Casino Complaint Service celebrated two important milestones in 2023; reaching a lifetime number of 80,000 received complaints and crossing the threshold of $60 million returned to players in total.

Dijana Radunović, General Manager at AskGamblers, commented on the AGCCS accomplishments: "Every year we break records thanks to the dedication and hard work of our Complaint team and the trust the players place in us. Once again, we saw unprecedented numbers across all our verticals and languages, which confirms that the service is needed across the board. Thank you for allowing us to be your mediator in disputes and we promise to continue working just as diligently as we have thus far."

To learn more about the 2023 accomplishments of the AskGamblers Casino Complaint Service, please read the full annual report.

