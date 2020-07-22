Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Battery Market Size Worth $197.9 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global rechargeable poly lithium ion battery market size is expected to reach USD 197.9 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., expanding at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027. Growing sales of electric vehicles and variation in customer's preferences are expected to boost the market growth.

The market has become the dominant battery market for consumer electronic devices and is assured to become routine place for transportation, industrial, and power-storage systems. From a technological point of view, because of high energy density, demand for rechargeable poly lithium ion batteries has been driven by rapid growth of portable electronic equipment, such as laptops, mobiles, and digital cameras.

Key suggestions from the report:

By structure, the cylindrical battery segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019

The prismatic battery is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at a substantial rate throughout the forecast period. India is expected to account for a considerable share in the Asia Pacific region over the forecast period

North America is likely to expand at a moderate growth rate during the projected period.

Read 130 page research report with ToC on "Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Structure (Cylindrical, Prismatic), By Application (Electric Vehicles, Consumer Electronics), And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/ industry-analysis/rechargeable-pli-poly-lithium-ion-batteries-industry

Additionally, product demand has been enhanced by the anticipation that rechargeable batteries will play as an important alternative energy technology used in electric bikes (e-bikes), hybrid vehicles, stationary energy storage, electric vehicles (EVs), and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) applications, such as medical, solar power storage, data center, telecommunication, unmanned vehicles, telecom sector, remote stations, and remote location batteries.

The electric vehicles segment application dominated the overall market and accounted for 32.2% share of the total revenue in 2019. The power application segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Grand View Research has segmented the global rechargeable poly lithium ion battery market based on structure, application and region:

Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Battery Structure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Cylindrical



Prismatic

Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Battery Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

Electric Vehicles



Consumer Electronic



Power



Industrial



Others

Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Battery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K





France





Russia





Spain





Italy



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Australia



Central & South America



Brazil





Colombia





Paraguay



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Egypt

List of Key Players of Rechargeable Poly Lithium Ion Battery Market

A Place for Rover, Inc.



Sony



Nikon



Fujifilm



Olympus



Motorola



3M



Koninklijke Philips N.V.



Kodak



Maxell



Nippon Chemicals



LiPol Battery Co. Ltd.



YOK Energy



Shenzhen Honcell Energy Co. Ltd.

