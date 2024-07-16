REALTY ONE GROUP LAUNCHES ONE COACHING

Comprehensive Coaching Platform Offers Elite Training so Realty ONE Group Professionals can Achieve Greater Success Faster

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, is announcing the launch of ONE Coaching, ONE of the most comprehensive coaching offerings in real estate.

ONE Coaching, by ONE University (ONE.U), offers a host of elite, new coaching programs targeting every real estate professional, team and franchise owner at every stage of their career. Realty ONE Group continues to heavily invest in business coaching through ONE.U so their real estate professionals achieve greater success faster, no matter the market cycle, economic conditions and headwinds that surprise the industry.

"We know our professionals better than anyONE and are fully focused on their success," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "ONE Coaching offers them every opportunity to level-up and generate more business so they can crush their goals."

The Realty ONE Group coaching team, with decades of industry experience, created and will deliver these programs to help Realty ONE Group pros generate more business, create and manage teams and increase their productivity.

"These programs are designed for the drivers in our business, who continually invest back in themselves and in their business," said Kathy Baker, Chief Coaching Officer and prominent industry figure.

ONE Coaching programs offered through the platform include the following and in most cases include follow-up 'pod coaching' for ongoing learning and accountability:

RevUP Rapid Launch 2.0 - Do more in your first few years in real estate

LevelUP - Take your real estate career to the next level

TeamUP - building and managing a high-functioning real estate team

CoachUP - empowers you to achieve success as a real estate coach

ONE Mentor Certification - create positive changes as a professional mentor

RecruitUP 2.0 - master your abilities as a recruiter of top real estate professionals

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 20 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 400 locations across 20 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

