REALTY ONE GROUP EXPANDS INTO THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

Visionary Franchise Partner Brings the Fast-Growing Real Estate Brand to Its 27th Country

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing real estate franchisors in the world, has announced the sale of ownership rights for the Dominican Republic, marking its entry into the dynamic Caribbean market and its 27th country worldwide.

Sergio Gonzalez, who currently holds the master franchise rights for Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, Jamaica and the Grand Cayman Islands and has driven impressive growth and momentum in the region, is now expanding his vision as the new owner of the Dominican Republic.

"We're excited to partner again with Sergio whose shared vision for our ONE Family has already made a meaningful difference in Costa Rica and beyond," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "His pure passion for the business and his mastering of the Latin American market will fuel phenomenal growth in the Dominican Republic."

With over 30 years of powerhouse experience in business, management, and real estate, Sergio Gonzalez brings unstoppable passion to Realty ONE Group Dominican Republic.

"The Dominican Republic is not just important — it's a game-changing gateway in our global expansion," said Sergio Gonzalez. "This market is bursting with opportunity, and we're here to elevate real estate professionals with cutting-edge tools, bold COOLTURE, and world-class support to help them dominate and thrive."

Realty ONE Group was recently named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur's prestigious 2025 Franchise 500® list. The brand now includes more than 450 offices and over 20,000 real estate professionals across 49 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.join.realtyonegroup.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 27 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/260011/realty_one_group___logo.jpg