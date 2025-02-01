Read-Aloud Educational Series Featured in LibraryBub Selection for February

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- February 5 is World Read Aloud Day, an annual day of advocacy to promote the benefits of reading aloud in terms of community and literacy. In her educational series of Virtuepops books, author Frances Angelina combines nonfiction and fiction in what she describes as "intriguing" books that unveil the "marvelous mysteries of being mentally, physically, emotionally and spiritually happy". An IndieReader review describes the first book in the series as "a fun-filled, illustrated read-aloud that focuses on promoting virtuous living in fun creative ways". Included in each book is storytelling, poetry, song, games and simple illustrations to color in. A Readers' Favorite review of the first book explains that "it is a read-aloud book to share, discuss, and learn from together. This educational book targets the importance of educating and entertaining children to practice virtuous living in fun creative ways."

LibraryBub is an industry first. Established in 2015, it works in conjunction with all major libraries. It is dedicated to making strong, mutual connections between indie and small-press authors and an extensive network of libraries. The core commitment of the LibraryBub service is to help librarians to identify acclaimed books from the independent publishing sector. LibraryBub introduces thousands of librarians to bestselling and award-winning books from the independent publishing sector. These books hold immense potential for enhancing the lives of their readers. Prolific children's author Lola Schaefer recalls the importance of the library during her childhood. "For as long as I can remember, I have loved books. My mother took me to the Tecumseh Branch Library every week where I would check out a tall stack of stories. And when the bookmobile stopped near our home, the librarian on board would always show me a few titles she had hand-selected for me." Librarians enable writers to make that kind of difference to people's lives, and LibraryBub CEO Alinka Rutkowska considers it a privilege to support them in that role.

Below is this month's selection by category.

FICTION

Children's

How To Value Virtue amid COVID-19, Stress, and Suffering (Book One of the Virtuepops series) by Frances Angelina ISBN: 978-1970157673

Virtuepops Adventures in Virtueland: Their Story Continues (Book Two of the Virtuepops series) by Frances Angelina ISBN: 978-1970157666

The Virtuepops and the Paradise Animals Colored Illustrations Handbook (Book Three of the Virtuepops series) by Frances Angelina ISBN: 978-1970157680

NONFICTION

Business

CIONET Cookbook No. 3: recipes for digital success by Hendrik Deckers and Roger Camrass ASIN: B0CZK1CXHZ

The 80 Percent Project by Andy Allen ISBN: 978-1637353608

The ESG Revolution: how worker-centric AI is transforming industrial sustainability by Sandeep Pandya ISBN: 978-1637351420

Game On: leaders who last by Paul L. Gunn, Jr., Jon Nicholson et al. ISBN: 978-1637352007

How To Avoid Strangers on Airplanes: survival guide for the frequent business traveler by Brandon C. Blewett ISBN: 979-8339626329

HR You Kidding Me?: surprisingly simple steps to unlock the power of people by Cory Sanford ISBN: 978-1637352427

It's All about Your Team: One Team. Shared Success by Michael Giaramita ISBN: 978-1637352670

Modern Leadership: Inspired by Mother Nature by Funké Nnennaya Michaels and Ndeye Absa Gningue ISBN: 978-1637353677

The Vanguard Edge: your 6-step method to unparalleled team success by Bryan Howard ISBN: 978-1637352724

We Have Nothing To Lose: a dark optimist's call to action by Ralph H. Groce III ISBN: 978-1637353257

Politics & Social Sciences

Change the Story, Save the World: efficiency is the name of the game by Moritz Davidesko ISBN: 978-1637351550

Religion & Spirituality

Some Miracles Need a Mom: developing your child's future by Sandy McKeown ISBN: 978-1637351000

Self-Help

How To Live an Abundant Life by Carl Grant III ISBN: 978-1637351949

The Ladies Playbook: how to get your way with a man by Melanie Joy Vertalino ISBN: 979-8330624683

No Regrets by Casel Burnett ISBN: 978-1637352403

Children's fantasy writer Neil Holland is impressed with how his books "have had great exposure through LibraryBub", being seen on ABC, CBS and NBC networks as well as being brought to the attention of many librarians.

Independent publishers are invited to sign up for LibraryBub at https://www.leadersbrands.ae/librarybub to submit their books for consideration.

Media contact:

Alinka Rutkowska

alinka@leadersbrands.ae