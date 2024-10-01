RayThink Unveils 1920×1080 High-Resolution Infrared Module at Intersec SA 2024

YANTAI, China, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RayThink Technology Co., Ltd. ("RayThink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, is making a high-profile appearance at INTERSEC SAUDI ARABIA 2024 in Riyadh. RayThink is showcasing its latest 1920×1080 Infrared Module and flagship thermal imaging solutions at hall 1 booth E39 at Riyadh International Convention Centre.

Raythink's Turing F1920 is boasting a resolution of 1920×1080, which redefines the boundaries of thermal imaging technology with unprecedented clarity. The Turing F1920 features an advanced 8-micron infrared detector, delivering a qualitative leap in infrared imaging. Even the slightest temperature differences are captured with remarkable precision, presenting a richly detailed and layered thermal "view". Visitors have expressed astonishment at the clarity and quality of images produced by this innovative module.

RayThink is also highlighting its tailored solutions for oilfield monitoring, which are particularly relevant for the Middle East's vast and complex oilfields. These operations face unique security challenges due to the dispersed nature of equipment and difficult-to-access areas, making traditional surveillance methods inadequate. RayThink's specialized oilfield solutions address these challenges, ensuring secure and efficient operations across production sites.

RayThink's 360° Infrared Panoramic Camera SilentW-U series revolutionizes oilfield surveillance. With wide-area monitoring capabilities, this thermal-imaging system delivers a seamless 360° view, capturing a complete field panorama in just two seconds. Unlike conventional fixed-angle monitoring systems that leave blind spots, the 360° E.O.S ensures total, unobstructed visibility, perfectly suited for the large-scale demands of oilfield security.

Nighttime poses particular risks in oilfields, as unauthorized individuals can easily exploit the cover of darkness. RayThink's thermal imaging technology surpasses the limitations of visible light systems, offering detailed observation in total darkness or adverse weather conditions.

Its remote monitoring capabilities, high-resolution thermal imagery, and wide-area coverage meet the security demands of vast oilfield operations. As a reliable and efficient surveillance solution, it provides a robust defense for oilfields across the Middle East and beyond.

As thermal imaging technology advances, RayThink is dedicated to driving innovation and enhancing safety solutions for the oilfield sector. Visit us at Intersec SA 2024 to discover how RayThink is transforming oilfield security and surveillance.

CONTACT: Karina Hu, karina.hu@raythink-tech.com