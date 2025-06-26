Raythink Launches Ultra-high Temperature Thermal Camera, Breaking Through the 2000°C Industrial Monitoring Barrier

YANTAI, China, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, has launched its latest ultra-high temperature infrared thermal camera, TN460U. With an ultra-wide temperature measurement range of 0~2000°C, non-contact high resolution imaging, and strong environmental adaptability, TN460U targets the monitoring challenges of extreme-temperature scenarios in metallurgy, die-casting, and coal chemical industries.

Technological Breakthrough: Solving the Ultra-High Temperature Imaging Challenge

TN460U ultra-high temperature thermal camera adopts a new-generation 12μm uncooled infrared FPA detector with 640×512 high resolution. Paired with Raythink's self-developed infrared image algorithms, it delivers fine-grained real-time thermal images even in environments with strong thermal radiation interference. The core innovation lies in its stable and accurate measurement of temperatures up to 2000°C, along with synchronous 25Hz output of temperature and image data, addressing the data gap issues commonly seen above 1500°C in conventional systems.

Modular Cooling Design for Harsh Industrial Environments

Dual-channel active cooling: Optional air-cooled or water-cooled shell ensures stable operation in ambient temperatures up to 220°C; lightweight structure: Compact body (50×50×90mm) enables easy integration into constrained equipment spaces; multiple lens options: Three optional lenses with different FOV support both long-distance wide-area monitoring and close-range micro-area temperature measurement.

Scenario-Based Applications: Driving Industrial Intelligence

In metallurgy, the TN460U thermal camera captures real-time temperature distribution of molten steel, aiding in alloy composition optimization. In automotive die-casting, its millisecond-level thermal monitoring capability enables early warning of mold overheating. In coal chemical gasifiers, it enables early coking warnings through continuous temperature trend analysis. A technical manager from a glass manufacturer noted: "Fluctuations in droplet forming temperature gradients once caused a 23% deviation in light transmittance. With TN460U's real-time temperature curve analysis, our response speed to process adjustments improved fourfold."

Users can connect via standard interfaces or perform secondary development based on the SDK to build a customized temperature monitoring hub. This flexibility gives the device a significant advantage in intelligent factory deployments. When used with TI Studio temperature analysis software, the solution delivers clear imaging, precise temperature readings, a complete analysis toolkit, and flexible alarm mechanisms. It is widely used in industrial temperature measurement, experimental analysis and other scenarios.

As a leading brand in intelligent photoelectric sensing, Raythink has established a comprehensive technology portfolio in infrared temperature measurement. The launch of TN460U fills a gap in the ultra-high temperature segment and complements its existing mid- and low-temperature product lines.