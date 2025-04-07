Raythink Elevates Grid Stability with AI-Powered Thermal Imaging Suite at MEE 2025

YANTAI, China, April 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Raythink Technology Co., Ltd. ("Raythink"), an innovator in the thermal imaging industry, is commanding attention at Middle East Energy 2025 (Booth C29, Hall 4) with its integrated thermal solutions spanning power generation to consumption.

As everyone knows, the wide application and continuous development of electric power is an important driving force for the progress of modern society, which directly affects our daily life and industrial production. Therefore, it is essential to ensure normal operation and efficient maintenance of the electric power system. Raythink, a wholly owned subsidiary of Raytron, has been deeply engaged in the electric power industry for many years and takes the responsibility to discover problems timely and accurately to avoid losses and accidents caused by power failures.

At MIDDLE EAST ENERGY 2025, Raythink demonstrated a full-scenario infrared thermal solution from power generation, transmission, substation to electricity consumption. Raythink's wireless thermal camera for smart devices IX2 is thin and weighs only 130g. It can transmit images at a distance of up to 8 meters, featuring clear images and accurate temperature measurement. It attracted a lot of visitors due to its compact appearance. The RT400 series is equipped with the latest temperature measurement algorithm of Raythink, demonstrating the strong competitiveness. Famous industrial handheld temperature measurement products of Raythink, such as CX200Pro+, RM620, have also been presented. These products have different resolutions for different temperature measurement scenarios in the electric power industry. Online temperature measurement products with features such as fixed focus, zooming, and ultra-high temperature can be used together with handheld thermal cameras to provide comprehensive temperature measurement solutions for the electric power industry. They can achieve all-round joint temperature measurement inspection covering multiple scenarios and dimensions and guarantee production safety.

This time, Raythink has presented a series of innovative thermal camera products that provide comprehensive temperature measurement solutions for various fields and help the industry achieve safe production. Raythink hopes to play a leading role in the future as it always does and make greater contributions to the development of the electric power industry and the progress of society.