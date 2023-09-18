Rarimo Foundation Launches MetaMask Snap, RariMe, Enabling Cryptocurrencies and Identity Credentials To Be Stored and Managed From A Single Wallet

In a single swoop, MetaMask's millions of users will instantly have access to identity management and storage

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarimo Foundation has launched RariMe, a MetaMask Snap that enables MetaMask users to store and manage identity credentials through their MetaMask wallet, developed by Consensys.

RariMe is built with MetaMask's Snaps platform, which launched on 12 September and allows developers to build applications that can bring new functionalities to MetaMask's users.

RariMe introduces an entirely new social identity function to MetaMask and ends wallet fragmentation; users will no longer have to switch between their identity and digital asset wallets. In a single swoop, MetaMask users will instantly have access to identity storage and privacy-enhancing Zero-Knowledge Proof (ZKPs) generation and management. Given that in 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users, this significantly expands the presence of digital identity.

RariMe also further improves the user experience, by ensuring that all credentials are fully multi-chain. For one of the first times in Web3, users will not have to issue separate proofs for separate chains. Instead, they can issue a proof on the chain of their choice and then use it seamlessly across Ethereum, Polygon, BNB Chain, and Avalanche. This is possible because RariMe was built atop of interoperability protocol, Rarimo, which enables state replication and on-chain verification.

Lasha Antadze, Co-Founder of Rarify Labs, commented, "RariMe snap dramatically improves the user experience around digital identities. Users will no longer have to switch between multiple apps and interfaces and the friction between identities and crypto has been removed. This will fuel the growth of the digital identity space and the many emerging Web3 movements that require identities, including decentralized social media and on-chain gaming."

"MetaMask is thrilled to welcome Rarimo as one of the trailblazing builders for MetaMask Snaps. We strongly believe that permissionless innovation is fundamental to a decentralized ecosystem. With Snaps, we're not just expanding features; we're excited to see Rarimo use Snaps to open the doors to digital identities, credentials management, and decentralized social protocols, ultimately empowering our users like never before," said Christian Montoya, Product Lead at MetaMask Snaps.

From launch, RariMe will be integrated with Rarimo's Proof-of-Humanity plug-in which was released last month to enable users to leverage identity credentials from Unstoppable Domains, Civic, and Gitcoin to prove that they are humans and not bots. RariMe will automatically provide users with an end-to-end flow on the reputation-building platforms Galxe , Zeely, and quest focused application QuestN .

The RariMe demo can be watched here .

The RariMe Snap can be installed here .

About Rarimo

Rarimo is the interoperability protocol for digital social identities. Its distinctive infrastructure enables identity components to be integrated on-chain, and seamlessly ported across ecosystems. This ensures that Web3 can develop without the walled gardens and cumbersome identity practices of Web2.

About Rarimo Foundation

Rarimo Foundation is a not-for-profit company devoted to implementing the decisions of the Rarimo DAO.

About Rarify Labs

Rarify Labs is an ecosystem contributor dedicated to advancing Rarimo.

