Rarimo Closes $2.5 Million Vision Round with Vitalik and Other Key Founders United on Future of Digital Identity

This founder-only fundraise was designed to unite leaders around a shared vision for the future of digital identity

Investors share the Rarimo community's conviction that digital identities must be private, user-owned and controlled

Funds from the Vision Round will be used to launch Rarimo as a roll-up in Q1 2025

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rarimo, a zero-knowledge (ZK) identity protocol, has announced the closing of a $2.5 million fundraising round spearheaded by Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin. Other investors included Celestia's Nick White and Aztec's Zac Williamson, among others*.

Termed the Vision Round and reserved exclusively for founders of leading chains and ZK protocols, the raise was designed to unite leaders around a shared vision for the future of digital identity.

Vision Round Founders

Investors share a conviction that digital identities must be private, user-owned, and user-controlled. To achieve this, an identity stack such as Rarimo's that provides total decentralization is urgently required.

In line with this view, funds from the Vision Round will be used to launch Rarimo as a ZK roll-up on Ethereum in Q1 2025. This expansion follows the successful battle testing of Rarimo's ZK identity system during the Russian elections where it survived Kremlin attacks.

Lasha Antandze, Co-Founder of Rarilabs, a contributor to Rarimo, commented, "In the future, all users will self-issue and privately store their identities on their own device, generating zero knowledge proofs that let them co-ordinate and communicate without compromising anonymity. This decentralized model makes hacks, bans and censorship almost impossible."

Vitalik Buterin, Founder of Ethereum, shared, "I share the Rarimo team's passion for improving and protecting freedom and democracy in post-Soviet countries and beyond. I recognize the dual need to protect privacy against oppressive governments and hackers while, at the same time, allowing participants in discussions to trust each other. Free speech must be neither squashed by a boot nor drowned out in noise.

Rarimo's identity model of ZK-wrapping existing proof-of-personhood methods and building applications on top, allowing users to prove important facts about who they are without fully disclosing their identity, is a promising strategy to achieve both goals at the same time."

Nick White, Founder of Celestia, added, "Rarimo's sovereign, private, digital identity layer will unlock very powerful, cypherpunk applications for crypto. Onchain voting is just the tip of the iceberg."

Rarimo's identity infrastructure started with passport ZKPs. Users can self-issue passport-based identities, store them privately on their mobile phones, and generate ZK proofs locally from their own devices. No third parties are involved in the process.

These passport ZKPs have been used for anonymous voting in Russia, Iran, and Georgia, and for airdrops. The community is now focused on expanding Rarimo's infrastructure so that users can build private social graphs and experiment with ZK reputation.

*Full List of Investment Partners

- Vitalik Buterin, Ethereum Co-Founder

- Nick White, Celestia Co-Founder

- Brian Retford, RiscZero Co-Founder

- Daniel Lubarov, Polygon Zero Co-Founder

- Stefan George, Gnosis Co-Founder

- Alex Pruden, Aleo Co-Founder

- Keone Hon, Monad Co-Founder

- Ariel Gabizon, Zcash contributor

- Zac Williamson, Aztec Co-Founder

- Arnaud Schenk, Aztec Co-Founder

- Liam Eagan, Alpen Labs Founder

- Pavel Kravchenko, Distributed Lab Co-Founder

Additional Investor Quotes

Alex Pruden, Founder of Aleo,"Zero-knowledge cryptography holds tremendous potential for solving digital identity challenges. I'm proud to support the Rarimo team as they tackle this critical need with innovative products like Freedom Tool and the ZK Identity Registry. Their work is paving the way for secure, privacy-preserving solutions that have the potential to redefine how we trust and interact online."

Brian Retford, Founder of RiscZero, "It's more important today than it ever has been that there be open, decentralized and transparent identity protocol that enables *credible* anonymous and pseudonymous online actions. Rarimo is building this and I'm proud to support them."

Zac Williamson, Co-Founder of Aztec, "Permissionless identity protocols with strong user privacy protection will be seen as a keystone technology of the new information revolution, and Rarimo is leading the charge. The community is talented, tenacious and targeting real-world deployments of this bleeding-edge technology. I am thrilled to be supporting their journey."

About Rarimo

Rarimo is a ZK identity protocol. It unlocks a new generation of social apps.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2573208/Rarimo_Vision_Round_Founders.jpg