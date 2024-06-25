Raiinmaker Brings Decentralized AI Network to Life With Mainnet Launch

The launch of the Mainnet follows the completion of a successful testnet. This phase saw unprecedented participation with more than 100,000 Raiinmaker AI Super App mobile users now training generative AI directly from their iOS or Android phones and earning fractional rewards based on the value of their contributions to decentralized AI models and infrastructure. In the three months since its testnet launch, Raiinmaker app users have minted 120,000 NFTs and generated 270,000 pieces of AI art. Additionally, the network boasts 300,000 total desktop users and 215,000 independent validators, with more than 19 million transactions made on the network to date, and 57,000 users signed up with verified KYC.

J.D. Seraphine , CEO and Founder of Raiinmaker, said: "The Raiinmaker Mainnet launch marks the true awakening of a decentralized AI network powered by humans. We saw unprecedented participation in our testnet phase, a sign of not only the widespread interest in compelling AI programs, but also validation for Raiinmaker's vision to reward people fairly for their contribution to shaping the future of AI. This technical milestone sets us up to spread this mission across more networks and to positively impact the lives of more people."

At the same time, Raiinmaker welcomes accomplished senior executives Jennifer Booze and Wyatt Hilkene to its team. Joining from Polygon Labs, where she served as Global Head of Business Development, Booze previously held senior roles at leading technology companies such as Apple, Oracle Data Cloud, and TikTok, as well as Sequoia-backed Drawbridge. In her new role as Head of Business Development & Partnerships, she will be responsible for driving business growth as Raiinmaker enters a new chapter post-Mainnet launch.

Commenting on her appointment, Jennifer Booze , new Head of Business Development & Partnerships at Raiinmaker said: "I'm thrilled to join Raiinmaker at this transformative moment when decentralized AI is reshaping our future. Raiinmaker is at the forefront, driving innovation that not only advances the field but also incentivizes participation, enabling a model to learn and evolve in a democratized manner."

In addition, Hilkene has been named Head of Operations at Raiinmaker. He has more than 10 years of experience in building pioneering networks and products focused on the interplay between the physical and digital worlds. Prior to his time at Raiinmaker, Hilkene served as Director of Operations at 4K Protocol, a venture-backed RWA protocol, where he spearheaded 4K's operations and Web3 strategy.

Wyatt Hilkene , Head of Operations at Raiinmaker commented, "Joining Raiinmaker at this pivotal moment is incredibly exciting. I have tremendous faith in the exceptional team and technology behind Raiinmaker and I am honored to join its ranks. The Raiinmaker network's potential to drive innovation and widespread adoption of both AI and blockchain is unparalleled. I look forward to helping lead the team through our Mainnet launch and beyond."

This is the latest in a string of high-profile announcements for Raiinmaker, who unveiled its $7.5 million seed round earlier this year.

For more information, visit raiinmaker.com and follow Raiinmaker on X , Telegram , and Discord .

J.D. Seraphine, Jennifer Booze, and Wyatt Hilkene are available for interview upon request.

About Raiinmaker

Raiinmaker is accelerating the next generation of Web3 utilizing decentralized AI and a human-powered network.

Raiinmaker's distributed AI training network integrates the scalability of Web3 with decentralized AI, redefining value creation based on digital identity, behavior, and reputation. Powered by the Raiinmaker Network, the Raiinmaker AI Super App boasts more than 100,000 users and aims to revolutionize the monetization of users' contributions to AI infrastructure across sports, gaming, and entertainment by equipping users with the ability to train AI from their smartphones. The app also provides seamless integration for users with native Web3 features including Identity Verification, NFT Minting, Token Creation, and AI-Powered Smart Contracts.

Learn more at www.raiinmaker.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2447384/Raiinmaker_Mainnet_Launch.jpg